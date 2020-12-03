Report illuminates the way for solar development in Virginia

Historic preservation need not knock heads with Virginia’s pursuit of solar energy.
If, that is, developers of utility-scale solar plants do their homework, detect trouble spots in advance, collaborate with others, and proceed smartly.
That’s the gist of the advice in a report released today by a trio of heavyweight preservation advocates.
The American Battlefield Trust, Preservation Virginia and Cultural Heritage Partners have joined forces to suggest best practices to grow utility-scale solar energy and avoid encroaching on the commonwealth’s many historic landscapes and resources.
Their 22-page report, “Siting Solar in Virginia: Protecting Virginia’s Historic Landscapes While Meeting State’s Clean Energy Goals,” recognizes that the state has deemed large-scale solar projects to be an important part of its 21st-century infrastructure.
To combat climate change, state legislators this year passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, requiring the commonwealth to have a carbon-free electricity grid by 2050. The law is expected to make demand for solar and wind energy skyrocket.
“Preservation Virginia believes that this report makes the case that preservation of historic resources and utility-scale solar development are not mutually exclusive,” Elizabeth Kostelny, the nonprofit group’s CEO, told the Star-Exponent late Wednesday. “By identifying resources and through thoughtful planning, you can have positive outcomes that are beneficial for all parties. The report presents case studies that inform how this planning can be undertaken and the resulting benefits.”
Two of those case studies are in Culpeper and Orange counties. The others are in Annapolis, Md., and Washington, D.C.
Citing those studies as examples of approaches that work well, or don’t, the report says utility-scale solar developers can address historic resources and distinguish themselves as leaders for the rest of the country.
“A key takeaway from the report is that history and avoiding impacts to historic resources should not be an afterthought for developers in pursuing solar projects,” Mark Coombs, the American Battlefield Trust’s deputy director of government relations, said Wednesday in an interview. “They should be among the very first things considered when they undertake these projects. That will avoid headaches and heartburn for all involved, and spare developers from ‘sunk costs.’ Goodwill attempts to avoid such impacts will only increase developers’ chances of success, and cost them less time and money.”
The Virginia General Assembly’s passage of the clean-energy policy prompted the trust and its partners to undertake the report, Coombs said.
Already, Virginia ranks 17th among the 50 states in the amount of its installed solar-power capacity, the report notes.
But where should localities put these facilities, given Virginia’s concentration of important historic landscapes?
“One of the day’s most contentious issues in utility development is the visual effect of these facilities on the surrounding landscape—a solar ‘farm’ is a far cry from a traditional ‘farm’ in such terms,” said Kostelny, head of America’s first statewide historic preservation group. “And it can shift the way that visitors experience and connect with historic resources. We believe that with advance planning and a context-sensitive approach, developers can avoid the tension that emerges when these interests abut.”
Given the density of the Old Dominion’s historic resources, the places at stake in solar development “could very well be important to the story of American democracy,” American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan said in a statement.
“While they may lack the harmful emissions of traditional power plants, solar-energy facilities can still leave lasting impacts,” Duncan added. “Unlike individual or commercial solar installations that occupy unobtrusive rooftops, utility-scale solar facilities may occupy hundreds or thousands of acres.”
After examining a variety of real-world cases, the “Siting Solar in Virginia” report cites “lessons learned,” offers recommendations for developers, and identifies resources that can be used to plan successful projects. It aims to promote consensus-based approaches and mitigation strategies.
“Preservation and clean energy goals are compatible,” said Will Cook, special counsel for Cultural Heritage Partners in Richmond. “Following the best practices in this report will help ensure that utility-scale solar energy facilities are consistent with community preservation values.”
The report’s case studies offer lessons for avoiding adverse effects, designing for solar in historic districts, providing funding to mitigate harm to a battlefield, and learning from how impacts to a battlefield led to the defeat of a solar facility.
The report expresses a clear hierarchy in how to approach historic resources when considering a solar project, Coombs said.
No. 1 is avoiding any impact to a historic resource by developing on a brownfield or greyfield, as was done by the Annapolis Clean Energy Park, built on a former landfill.
Washington, D.C., which has cleared obstacles to putting solar panels on the rooftops of historic buildings, provides a different example.
In Culpeper County, the report highlights Cricket Solar—a large plant proposed along Algonquin Road—as a prime example for developers not to follow as they pursue solar projects. That project would have impacted historic lands, particularly the Morton’s Ford battlefield on the Rapidan River.
Its developer wouldn’t come to the table with the preservation community to determine if a mutually acceptable way forward could be found, Coombs said.
“That is not the kind of approach that will be productive for the energy industry in the long run,” Coombs said.
In the end, Baywa withdrew its application.
Similarly, what happened in Orange County is not recommended, Coomb said.
There, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors approved an industrial-scale solar development on 400 acres of the Civil War’s Mine Run battlefield. The 62-megawatt plant will be large enough to power 10,000 single-family homes.
The Sol Madison developer committed to making a $100,000 donation to the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund, which provides matching grants to protect the state’s battlefields. An example of how impacts can be mitigated, the Sol Madison arrangement specifies that the money will be used in Orange County, the report notes.
