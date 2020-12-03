Report illuminates the way for solar development in Virginia

Two of those case studies are in Culpeper and Orange counties. The others are in Annapolis, Md., and Washington, D.C.

Citing those studies as examples of approaches that work well, or don’t, the report says utility-scale solar developers can address historic resources and distinguish themselves as leaders for the rest of the country.

“A key takeaway from the report is that history and avoiding impacts to historic resources should not be an afterthought for developers in pursuing solar projects,” Mark Coombs, the American Battlefield Trust’s deputy director of government relations, said Wednesday in an interview. “They should be among the very first things considered when they undertake these projects. That will avoid headaches and heartburn for all involved, and spare developers from ‘sunk costs.’ Goodwill attempts to avoid such impacts will only increase developers’ chances of success, and cost them less time and money.”

The Virginia General Assembly’s passage of the clean-energy policy prompted the trust and its partners to undertake the report, Coombs said.

Already, Virginia ranks 17th among the 50 states in the amount of its installed solar-power capacity, the report notes.