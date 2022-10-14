Representation matters: Culpeper ESL teacher from Palestine hosts Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon

Teachers, faculty and a few lucky students gathered together at Culpeper’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School to share a luncheon for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Staff member Sarida Saadeh organized last Friday’s colorful, flavorful time of sharing in acknowledgement of the observance, held nationally from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. In the town of Culpeper, more than 20 percent of residents are Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census.

Saadeh teaches English as a Second Language at the local middle school, a career she pursued due to her own challenging experience coming to America as a child from her native Palestine. Her parents settled in Culpeper, and she attended schools to start in Arlington County in the late 1970s.

There were no ESL programs back then, Saadeh said. She recalled her first day of school, and not knowing how to speak a word of English.

“I didn’t know where I was, where I was going, or how to even ask for the bathroom. Tears would well up in my eyes and my chest would tighten whenever a teacher would approach me,” she told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “It felt like I was underwater, trying to breath and make out the muffled sounds coming out of their mouths. But nothing. They didn’t understand the beautiful ebbs and flows of my ancient Arabic language, and I didn’t understand their charming, southern brushed English.”

Saadeh said she felt caught between two worlds. Empathy toward in-need students such as her was nonexistent. Her grades struggled and teachers wrote her off as a child with a learning disability.

At home, Saadeh’s parents struggled to make ends meet as small business owners and could not be bothered to understand what their child needed. They did not have the language capacity to discuss it with her teachers, Saadeh said.

“As a result, I suffered for many years to come,” she said. “That experience made me want to become an ESL teacher so that I can help students in similar situations.”

Saadeh’s goal in her classroom is for students to feel welcomed, appreciated and given the support they need to be successful outside and inside the classroom. An ESL educator for five years, she also teaches at Germanna Community College.

Saadeh said she receives wonderful support from the staff and administration at Binns in turn, which helps in supporting her students, allowing them to flourish and share their heritage.

“My dream to help others that have gone through similar experiences like when I was a child has been fulfilled through my position as an ESL teacher,” she said.

Fellow teachers and faculty warmly supported Saadeh when she decided to organize a Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon Oct. 7. Her students especially got involved, creating a banner featuring Selena Quintanilla, César Chávez, Juan Herrera, Sonia Sotomayor, Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and Ellen Ochoa.

Students decorated the hallways with beautiful fiesta paper, pompoms, garland string and Papel Picado. A multimedia drawing of a beautiful Flamenco dancer was created.

“Because my students are all diverse and come from different cultures they were inspired to bring their own heritage and background to create their own artwork to represent their countries,” Saadeh said. “We have students that are from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Brazil. The primary language spoken is Spanish and Mum.”

For the luncheon, students also put together party favors and goody bags for the teachers. Many at the school wore “Hispanic Heritage” shirts to celebrate this holiday.

Various local restaurants donated food; they included El Agave, Pancho Villa, Hondureno/Mexicano and El Jaripeo. Sonia’s Bakery and R Custom Sweets donated cookies. Martin’s donated a large cake and Safeway donated 100 cupcakes, Saadeh said.

It was a feast enjoyed by many, good for the body and soul.

“It’s appreciated after a long week,” said theater teacher Zachary Glasscock going through the food line. “Representation matters,” he added of recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. “It’s super important that students know we are doing something to acknowledge their cultures.”

Everybody needs to feel included, added Binns Principal Andrea Kilby.

“We have such a diverse population,” she said. “They need to know everyone is supported and represented.”

School registrar Lauren Reser said Saadeh is an amazing and sweet person who supports all the staff and students at Binns.

Special education teacher Rachel Arcaya, whose husband is of Chilean descent, agreed. “I love it,” she said, enjoying a plate at the luncheon. “It makes the kids feel like they are welcome.”

Born in Jerusalem, Saadeh is planning an international foods luncheon for November. She will be making Arabic dishes.

The Culpeper ESL teacher shared a quote from Canadian writer Scaachi Koul to describe her experience as a girl in America: “Fitting (in) is a luxury rarely given to immigrants, or child(ren) of immigrants. We are stuck in emotional purgatory. Home, somehow, is always the last place you left, and never the place you are in.”

And another quote from poet Nayyirah Waheed: “You broke the ocean in half to be here. Only to meet nothing that wants you.”