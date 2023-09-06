Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia Political Action Committee kicked off a bus tour on Labor Day, to encourage Republican turnout in early and absentee voting ahead of November’s General Assembly elections, according to a release.

The bus tour will make stops across Virginia and promote “Secure Your Vote Virginia,” an initiative to ensure Republicans are competing in early and absentee voting, the PAC release stated.

The bus will feature a QR code for people to sign up at each stop at secureyourvotevirginia.com.

“We are going everywhere and competing for every single vote because we know that Governor Youngkin’s commonsense agenda is resonating and delivering,” said David Rexrode, Spirit of Virginia PAC chairman, in a statement. “Virginians want leaders in Richmond who will work to lower the cost of living, restore excellence in education with parents at the head of the table, and improve public safety in our communities. That is the message we are taking across the commonwealth as we kick off this bus tour to encourage folks to make sure their voice is heard in this critical election.”

Youngkin launched the bus tour on Monday in Suffolk with Del. Emily Brewer, a District 17 Virginia Senate candidate and Mike Dillender, a District 84 House of Delegates candidate.

The bus tour is slated to make a heavy push across Virginia ahead of the first day of early voting on Sept. 22. Youngkin will be joining the bus tour along the way to campaign with candidates in key district, according to the PAC release.

In July, Virginia Democrats unveiled the biggest, earliest voter turnout project in Virginia legislative history — The Majority Project, according to vademocrats.org.

“The combined effort of the House Democratic Caucus, Senate Democratic Caucus and the Democratic Party of Virginia is an unprecedented coordinated effort, utilizing every available medium to drive absentee and early voting for the 2023 state legislative elections,” according to a July 20 release.

“Democrats have been ahead of the curve on early and absentee voting for years now, and that is because we are investing in people over corporations and standing up for women’s rights and the rights of Virginians all across the commonwealth,” said House Democratic Caucus Leader Don Scott.

All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on this year’s November ballot.

In this year’s legislative session, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed — on party-line votes — measures to eliminate ballot drop boxes and limit early voting to two weeks before an election. Both measures died in the Democratic-controlled Senate, according to the Washington Post.