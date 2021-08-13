Review: Riverside's 'Grumpy Old Men' musical is a sweet charmer

The news has been looking pretty grim these days, save for the Olympics (go, USA!), but the theater is a place we can go to escape for a few hours.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues its run of nostalgia-heavy shows, following the recent “Marvelous Wonderettes” that was overflowing with crowd-pleasing songs from the 1950s and ’60s. For its latest production, however, the theater isn’t going that far back.

“Grumpy Old Men” is a sweet surprise for another movie-turned-musical. Based on the 1993 classic starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, the story follows two neighbors feuding over the town’s foxy newcomer as they also grapple with changing times, financial troubles and—for one of them—a ridiculously persistent tax collector.

Directed and choreographed by Penny Ayn Maas, the musical brings the small town of Wabasha, Minn., to life, which is demonstrated by the cast in the exuberant opening number. There’s the accident-prone mailman Harry, the friendly shopkeeper Chuck and his dimwitted cousin Punky, the town gossip Fran and her husband Stan, and an assortment of other townsfolk. Not to mention a dirty-minded grandfather with flatulence issues (easy laughs here).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}