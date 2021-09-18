Revolving loan fund offered to Orange County businesses

The Orange County Economic Development Department is pleased to announce a revolving loan fund program, aimed to provide a flexible source of supplemental financing for businesses expanding in or relocating to the county.

Created to help businesses respond to needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund is financed by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Community Investment Collaborative, based in Charlottesville, will administer individual loans of up to $20,000 to qualifying Orange County businesses.

Loan proceeds can be used for operating capital, land or building acquisition, new construction, property rehabilitation or improvements, the purchase of equipment, supplies and material, and inventory for resale.

The revolving loan fund is the first of its kind available to Orange County businesses.

The fund will provide affordable loans to the business community and help get additional support to more Orange County businesses as the community continues to recover from impacts associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Economic Director Rose Deal said in a statement.