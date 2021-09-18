 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Revolving loan fund offered to Orange County businesses
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Revolving loan fund offered to Orange County businesses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orange Street Festival

Every fall, the Orange Street Festival livens up downtown Orange with food, music, fun and shopping.

 JEFF POOLE/ORANGE COUNTY REVIEW

The Orange County Economic Development Department is pleased to announce a revolving loan fund program, aimed to provide a flexible source of supplemental financing for businesses expanding in or relocating to the county.

Created to help businesses respond to needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund is financed by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Community Investment Collaborative, based in Charlottesville, will administer individual loans of up to $20,000 to qualifying Orange County businesses.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Loan proceeds can be used for operating capital, land or building acquisition, new construction, property rehabilitation or improvements, the purchase of equipment, supplies and material, and inventory for resale.

The revolving loan fund is the first of its kind available to Orange County businesses.

The fund will provide affordable loans to the business community and help get additional support to more Orange County businesses as the community continues to recover from impacts associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Economic Director Rose Deal said in a statement.

“We’re excited to launch this new partnership with Orange County and to assist Orange County entrepreneurs access the capital they need to launch and grow their businesses,” Community Investment Collaborative President Stephen Davis said.

Questions? See thinkorangeva.com/why-orange/financing or call 540-672-1238.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Afghan refugees need Va. housing, Catholic Charities says
Local News

Afghan refugees need Va. housing, Catholic Charities says

“We’re desperate to find property owners who are willing to accept these people,” Catholic Diocese of Arlington spokeswoman Diana Sims Snider says. “... They come here with just a bag or two; they have very little. After finding them a place to live, we help them find employment.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News