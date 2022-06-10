Roadwork to shut Route 652 in Warrenton

Beginning Tuesday, June 14, contractors will close a 500-foot stretch of State Route 652 (Kennedy Road) between Route 602 (Rogues Road) and Sigler Road, VDOT's Culpeper District announced Friday.

Message boards are up notifying drivers of the detour, which will divert traffic to Farm Station Road, VDOT said. Please follow the signs to get around the work.

The project includes excavation and pipe installation. Crews will also widen the street and grade it.

The crews will be working under permit with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

"The work to reconstruct Route 652 could take up to a little more than a year complete," VDOT said. "Please be aware of workers in the area, and slow down as you pass the work zone."