Rob Paul's Studio offers hometown flavor

There’s a brand-new salon in downtown Culpeper, and it’s chock full of hometown flavor.

Located at 115 S. East St., Rob Paul’s Studio held its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 10.

The salon’s owner, Robert Pullen, is a Culpeper County native. And although he’s been in the cosmetology field for decades, this is his first foray into running his own business.

“Being from Culpeper, I know a lot of people here,” Pullen said. “You build new relationships through them, and it reached a point where my clientele had grown and it came time to make the leap into a full-fledged salon.”

Pullen, 45, said he’s been doing hair “in one form or another” for most of his life. He attended Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center, then worked at Hair Cuttery and various other small salons.

A few years ago, Pullen returned to Culpeper Cosmetology as an instructor. Then, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he opened a small salon in his home.

“Between people I’ve known for years and others who heard about me through them, I had a lot of folks coming to me to get taken care of at the height of the pandemic,” he said.

