Rob Paul's Studio offers hometown flavor

There’s a brand-new salon in downtown Culpeper, and it’s chock full of hometown flavor.
Located at 115 S. East St., Rob Paul’s Studio held its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 10.
The salon’s owner, Robert Pullen, is a Culpeper County native. And although he’s been in the cosmetology field for decades, this is his first foray into running his own business.
“Being from Culpeper, I know a lot of people here,” Pullen said. “You build new relationships through them, and it reached a point where my clientele had grown and it came time to make the leap into a full-fledged salon.”
Pullen, 45, said he’s been doing hair “in one form or another” for most of his life. He attended Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center, then worked at Hair Cuttery and various other small salons.
A few years ago, Pullen returned to Culpeper Cosmetology as an instructor. Then, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he opened a small salon in his home.
“Between people I’ve known for years and others who heard about me through them, I had a lot of folks coming to me to get taken care of at the height of the pandemic,” he said.
Pullen started looking for office space to move into earlier this year, ultimately finding the S. East St. location a few months ago.
“Paul is actually my middle name, and I liked the ring of that, so it became Rob Paul’s Studio,” he said.
The salon opened its doors for the first time on November 15. Pullen has assembled a small staff of to help him meet his clientele’s needs.
“They’re a great staff with lots of talent, and they’re all from Culpeper,” he said. “When I was working out of my home, I found I missed the salon atmosphere and having others around. Now we’ve got that atmosphere, and there’s a local flavor to it.
“Our staff is comprised of Terri Dickerson, Kari Jones, Stephanie Gosnell, Lilly Champagne and Jessica Lillard,” he continued. “Terri is a 40-year color specialist, Kerri’s been doing hair for about 15 years, and Stephanie is a nail technician that’s been doing so for about three years. Lilly is a shampoo and updo girl, and Jessica is a shampoo girl and receptionist.”
Pullen provided a brief overview of the services his salon offers.
“We do nails, pedicures and any kind of hair services, from cuts to colors to blowouts,” he said. “We also offer some facial and eyebrow waxing as well.”
Pullen added that his salon also uses vegan and cruelty-free products.
“We want to be a place where people can come and totally relax while we take care of them,” he said. “Culpeper’s been good to me, so I want to return the favor.”