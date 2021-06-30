Rockwater Park 5K offers participants a path back from pandemic

Whitney Propps could hardly contain her excitement as she stood in the roundabout where four of Rockwater Park's trails converge.

Propps, medical program leader at Culpeper's Powell Wellness Center, would typically be looking ahead this time of year to Powell's Turkey Trot 5K, held on Thanksgiving morning. ut thanks to more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, she found herself at the center of the action Saturday morning, five months ahead of schedule.

Joined by a handful of staff members from Powell and Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Propps welcomed about 60 participants for the first-ever Rockwater Park 5K.

Whether they were running or walking, those who turned out for the event were greeted by a smiling Propps as they entered the circle of foot traffic. She offered them encouragement while pointing the way toward the finish line.

"I'm excited because this is the first one of these [5Ks] that I've had the opportunity to lead in person," said Propps, who directed last November's virtual Turkey Trot. "It's great to see everyone out here together."

Propps said Powell made the decision to add the 5K to its schedule for that exact reason: togetherness.