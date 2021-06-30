Rockwater Park 5K offers participants a path back from pandemic

Whitney Propps could hardly contain her excitement as she stood in the roundabout where four of Rockwater Park's trails converge.
Propps, medical program leader at Culpeper's Powell Wellness Center, would typically be looking ahead this time of year to Powell's Turkey Trot 5K, held on Thanksgiving morning. ut thanks to more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, she found herself at the center of the action Saturday morning, five months ahead of schedule.
Joined by a handful of staff members from Powell and Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Propps welcomed about 60 participants for the first-ever Rockwater Park 5K.
Whether they were running or walking, those who turned out for the event were greeted by a smiling Propps as they entered the circle of foot traffic. She offered them encouragement while pointing the way toward the finish line.
"I'm excited because this is the first one of these [5Ks] that I've had the opportunity to lead in person," said Propps, who directed last November's virtual Turkey Trot. "It's great to see everyone out here together."
Propps said Powell made the decision to add the 5K to its schedule for that exact reason: togetherness.
"Getting the community out and together again after the pandemic was a really big deal to us," she said. "An event like this is about promoting positive mental health just as much as it is physical. A lot of people have struggled with both of those things over the past year, so this was a major effort to drive togetherness and camaraderie."
Saturday's outing didn't just draw veteran 5K enthusiasts out of the weeds, however.
"I've been wanting to do this for a while," Culpeper's Joe Buchanan said. "My son signed up and he told me about it, and I finally just said, "Let's do it!'"
Buchanan added that he enjoyed the experience so much that it won't be his last 5K.
Another Culpeper resident, Rachel Silagyi, expressed a similar sentiment to Buchanan's after completing her first 5K.
"It was fun," she proclaimed, a smile forming from ear to ear. "I've been wanting to get more serious about my health for a long time, and this was the perfect way to do it. I really enjoyed being able to come out and run or walk at whatever pace I felt I could."
For at least one experienced runner, the excitement of his fellow participants stood out above all else.
"There was a lot of enthusiasm," said Culpeper's Jim Vance. "I've been doing 5Ks, half marathons and triathlons for almost 20 years now, and this one will be memorable not only for getting back out [after COVID restrictions], but because of how much everyone enjoyed themselves."
The event also drew participants from outside Culpeper County lines—one of whom is working on a unique set of goals.
"This is the sixth 5K I've done so far, and they've all been since my summer break started," said 14-year-old Charlottesville resident Caden Goerge. "My goal is to participate in one each weekend throughout the summer because I enjoy the different levels of competition they offer, which helps me prepare for the [high school] cross country season."
Regardless of their reasons for taking part in the 5K, Propps noted that the participants all contributed to a good cause. Proceeds from the event will support fitness scholarships that provide gym memberships to those in the community with medical conditions who would benefit from exercise, but do not have the means to pay.
"Our goal is always to get the community out moving," she said. "But that's harder for some people than it is for others, so these scholarships provide an opportunity for those in need to get in the gym and combat diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. So again, this 5K really was a life-saver on multiple fronts."
