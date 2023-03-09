The Culpeper County Public School Board, during a meeting on Feb. 13, gave approval to Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads to sign an agreement with the Lorton-based Northeast Contracting Corporation to replace the Culpeper County Middle School roof. The building has had the same roof since 1977 and has been patched several times since.

“Ice damming and poor drainage has led to the puddling of water that was able to breach water protection systems,” CCPS Director of Communications Laura Hoover said. “We have continually responded to leaks as they appear and address the area. From an aerial view, the patched areas are clearly visible.”

The new roof will be made from thermoplastic polyolefin, a polymer blended with thermoplastics, rubber and different types of fillers. Hoover said the new roof should provide protection for about 25 years. The school system recently installed the same type roof on its bus garage.

According to the contract, the project cost will be $3,084,167, up from the $2.08 million estimated in the school’s Capital Improvement Plan. The rise is due to increases in material and labor costs. Hoover said previous bids for the contract were above $5 million.

The removal of the current roof is scheduled to start in May and the new roof be be installed over the summer. It is expected to be completed by Aug. 7.

The contract still has to be approved by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.