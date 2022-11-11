RRHD: COVID community levels still low, but cases on rise— along with flu, RSV

At least three serious respiratory diseases are spreading in Virginia.

In addition to COVID-19, flu levels are high in all regions of Virginia, according to a Thursday COVID update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Respiratory syncytial virus levels are also high for this time of year in Virginia.

Vaccinations for flu and COVID-19, good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick offer the best protection from illness, the health department stated.

There are early signs suggesting Virginia may be headed into a period of new COVID-19 case increases. Last week, RRHD saw a 32% increase in reported cases compared to the prior week, the Nov. 10 release stated. COVID-19 CDC Community Levels remained low as of Nov. 10 for the health district of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Planning to gather with friends and family for the holidays? Make sure to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get a flu shot, the health dept. advised.

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9668 Maidstone Rd. in Delaplane, Fauquier County. Walk-ins welcome.

Individuals with a disability who need assistance with accommodations for this clinic, should contact Bonnie Fulford at Independence Empowerment Center: bfulford@ieccil.org or 571/538-0725.

RRHD is offering flu vaccines in its health departments for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome.

Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65+. A parent or legal guardian must be present to provide consent for all minors. Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card. Fees for those without insurance: $30 flat fee, $70 for the high-dose vaccine (while supplies last) and sliding scale for those who qualify—eligibility requirements apply and proof of income required.