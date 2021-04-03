Rural Virginia's first 5G internet comes to rural Spotsylvania

“Now, school kids and business people and community members are going to have the same access—because of this tower and this connectivity—that people in other parts of the region already have.”

The congresswoman, Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Marshall and Data Stream Broadband President and CEO Sean Lee said the new endeavor would help improve the quality of life in the county’s Wilderness and Belmont communities.

Marshall, who represents the county’s rural Berkeley District, said high-speed internet access should be made available to everyone.

“I feel broadband needs to be treated as a utility because there’s so much need for it, especially with this pandemic hitting us,” he said. “It showed us that our kids living in rural districts like mine … they had a hard time being able to do their schoolwork. They couldn’t get on the internet. We did accommodations as best we could with hotspots, giving the technology to kids, and still ran into issues with that.”

Marshall said he was heartened by Data Stream’s arrival in Spotsylvania and its 5G service.