Services to Abused Families Executive Director Cindy Hedges is stepping down, effective Aug. 4, to spend more time with her family.

The longtime community advocate spent more than eight years at the helm of the Culpeper-based nonprofit, according to a release Thursday from the SAFE board of directors.

Hedges has an impressive 22-year career in community service and she will be greatly missed, the release stated. She was a former assistant director of Culpeper County Victim Witness Services.

She told the Star-Exponent she would still be a big part of volunteering for SAFE: "It will always be my heart. It was a very hard decision however you said it best. Life is too short."

The board release called Hedges "an absolute powerhouse" for the the agency.

"She has been a steady leader for us, always inspiring our teams through her dedicated service and unwavering passion. During her tenure, Cindy built strong partnerships, navigated challenging dynamics, and implemented effective strategies that drove SAFE, our communities and our teams to success. She has been a role model for all of us who aspire to be stronger leaders and end abuse through compassion and empathy."

Angela Abeijon, SAFE assistant director, will take on the role of interim executive director upon Hedges' departure. She has worked directly alongside Hedges for over a eight years and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, according to the release.

“Angela is well-known across SAFE’s five county region as a leader who can foster innovation and lead successful teams. With Angela’s impressive background and strategic vision, we are confident that she will bring a fresh perspective and make significant contributions to SAFE’s continued success during this transitional period,” the release stated.

Abeijon is fully committed to upholding SAFE’s core values and ensuring its staff provides comfort, support, stability and resources to neighbors, friends, and family experiencing abuse, the release stated.