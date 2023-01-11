SAFE Luxury Bingo benefit back for Mardi Gras at the Culpeper Center

Following four successful Mardi Gras soirees, friends of Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will stage a luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the art deco inspired Culpeper Center on Main Street.

A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each and include one drink, two bingo cards and the chance to win 1 of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1000. Enjoy light refreshments provided by area restaurants, a cash bar serving beer, wine and hurricanes, music and dancing and 14 high-spirited bingo games. Additional bingo cards can be purchased at $5 each or 5 for $20.

SAFE will simultaneously host a virtual bingo event. Participants will be sent bingo cards and will join in via Zoom.

Proceeds will help fund continuing renovation and operation of two SAFE shelters, as well as support other ongoing programs.

Founded 40 years ago, SAFE provides programs that serve men, women and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse in the Culpeper area. All services are free and confidential.

Last year, SAFE assisted its clients by:

Answering 705 calls on their toll-free 24 hour hotline

Providing 6,041 nights of safe, secure shelter to 125 clients

Assisting 120 survivors of domestic violence in navigating the judicial system

Providing 3,684 hours of advocacy to assist 266 survivors of domestic and sexual assault

Support for the Mardi Gras Luxury Bingo event will be in the form of financial sponsorship of the event, the donation of prize items and/or ticket sales.

Tickets are available at safejourneys.org/events.