Saved from kill pen three years ago, Elvis the horse still missing from Culpeper farm

It’s been a full week since Elvis, a 30-year-old rescue horse and family pet, went missing from his Culpeper County Farm.

Many have helped in the search, said horse owner Erica Gore, and she is desperate to have him back. He has a white stripe on his nose and is wearing a royal blue blanket.

Elvis came to the local farm, off Scotts Mill Road just north of Salem Volunteer Fire Department, three years ago, sick and malnourished.

“He has since won our hearts and become a beloved member of the family,” Gore said. “He has been missing since Dec. 29, and has never gone missing before. We have had seven straight days of solid searches on the ground, by horseback, in vehicles, and even volunteers flying drones.”

Search teams have come from as far away as Stafford, Palmyra and Winchester. WJMA and SAM-FM have information online and are announcing the search on the air.

Stolen Horse International has issued an alert to all of its followers and is sending information to horse owners and farmers in the area. A tracking dog from Professional Pet Trackers has also provided assistance, but Elvis has not been located yet, Gore said Wednesday night.

"Aside from the obvious—us missing our beloved pet—Elvis needs to come home because at his advanced age, he cannot find food and water on his own. He could be up to several miles away, and may be lying down or hiding in the woods,” she said.

The best way to help is to share, print, hang and handout his flyer, available at netposse.com, and to check backyards and wooded areas, Gore said.

She remembered picking up Elvis from a kill pen in North Carolina. He was the saddest looking horse she had ever seen.

Gore had asked friends to support a fundraiser for her birthday three years ago by rescuing him. She never intended to take him home originally, but placement at another rescue fell through.

“Once back to the farm, we unloaded him, covered him up with a blanket, and started trying to think of a name for him. Because the fundraiser was for my birthday, which also happens to be Elvis Presley's birthday, it was decided that the new resident should be named Elvis,” Gore said.

Short of a nasty sinus infection and being severely malnourished, Elvis was otherwise very healthy for his age. Proper care, an appropriate diet and a whole lot of TLC turned him around completely, Gore said.

Miraculously, Elvis gained at least a hundred pounds, and even looked younger. The horse has earned a reputation as quite a character.

“If I had to describe him, I'd call him a grumpy old man with a bit of a mischievous streak. If he could talk, I could picture him saying 'Well, you can call me whatever you want, as long as you don't call me late to dinner!' He is always waiting for me every evening at dinner time, and quick to pin his ears back if I make him wait politely—he wants to eat now,” she said.

Elvis' purpose is to show people they can overcome adversity, Gore said. If a sick, tired, skinny old horse like him could turn his life around, so could they, she said, and his story has captivated every visitor to the farm.

“He was part of the inspiration for the work I have started to create The Mulberry Center—a place where people will come to learn ways to cope with, and overcome, trauma and adversity. We are still in the planning stages, but Elvis was a huge part of pushing me in that direction,” Gore said.

On the evening of Dec. 29, Elvis uncharacteristically didn't come in for dinner.

“The best I can guess is, he was probably spooked by the recent coyote activity we have had in the area, and somehow managed to jump over or fall through the aging cattle fence on the outskirts of our pasture. Because of his age, and the fact that he is partially deaf, he probably got disoriented trying to get back,” Gore said.

“I just want him home.”