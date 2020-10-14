School Board member: Double number of students in classes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The division has reported only a few COVID-19 cases since reopening, with no outbreaks.

In his earlier presentation to the board, Hauman counseled maintaining the division’s hybrid instructional plan through the first semester—unless Gov. Ralph Northarm were to declare that Virginia has progressed beyond Phase 3 of its COVID-19 containment strategy.

Culpeper schools have offered parents three options: two days of in-person classes, with three days remote teaching; five days of remote instruction; or four days of in-person teaching, but only for a very small number of special-needs students.

In the first choice, students are split into two cohorts over a week, so less than half the usual number of schoolchildren are in classrooms, to reduce the risk of infecting others. Students, teachers and staff are physically distanced at least six feet apart, must wear a mask, and are asked to regularly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

Counseling that the School Board keep using that model while teachers and school staff adjust to the pandemic’s unprecedented demands, Hauman said his advice to all is: “Don’t make yourself a close contact, keep your distance, wear a mask, and we can get through this thing.”