School-day childcare options work for some—not for others

Jennifer Scott isn't new to juggling the demands of a career with the responsibilities of parenthood.
A hygienist at Warrenton Dental Care for more than 20 years, Scott has three children: 21-year-old Brooke, 16-year-old Katie and eight-year-old Cooper. As a result, there's very little she hasn't seen or experienced as a working parent.
However, when the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Culpeper County School Board to adopt a "blended" learning plan for the 2020-21 school year, it threw Scott—and so many other parents of young children in the area—for a loop.
While the school board's itinerary offers some in-person instruction inside a traditional brick-and-mortar classroom, the majority of it involves virtual interaction between students and their teachers.
For parents like Scott, who are unable to work from home, the prospect of leaving their young kids at home to attend these online classes is either impossible, ill-advised, or both.
"When [blended learning] was announced, I was skeptical, to say the least," Scott said. "I really had no clue how it would work."
Just having someone at home during the day with Cooper, who's a second-grader at Yowell Elementary School, wasn't going to be an issue for Scott. She knew Katie, a junior at Eastern View High School, would also be spending most of her time learning from home, so she'd often be there with Cooper.
But with Katie having to focus on her own schoolwork, Scott also knew Cooper would need some up-close-and-personal attention to ensure he was staying on track with his studies.
'THIS TRULY HAS BEEN A LIFESAVER'
For Scott, relief came in the form of Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center.
The center, which has been providing childcare for the community since 1949, recently modified its programs to better serve area parents and their children in the coronavirus era. Its elementary program, which is open to kids from the time they start kindergarten until they turn 13 years old, has seen the most changes.
"We've had to substantially increase our flexibility," said Amy Martin, the center's director. "Some families only need short-term care, while others require more. We’ve never operated a full-year, full-day program, but now it’s there for the elementary children.
"There’s also been quite a few cases where families only need care for one or two days per week, or they just need a morning-only option with internet access or additional support for learning. We're doing our best to provide the community with all of those options," she concluded.
The last two options Martin mentioned are the ones Scott settled on for Cooper. He attends the center Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon, with a certified teacher in the room to provide guidance when needed. On Thursdays and Fridays, he's at Yowell.
"This truly has been a lifesaver," Scott said of the program. "I'm very pleased with how things went during the first week of school."
Martin added that the center has placed a focus on hiring more certified teachers to handle the increased demand on its elementary program and existing staff.
'WE THINK THIS IS A SAFE WAY'
Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center isn't the only game in town when it comes to specialized childcare right now though. Out in Rixeyville, Verdun Adventure Bound is lending its considerable resources to families in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Verdun, which is known for its sprawling 55-acre territory that's often used for team-building retreats, announced last week that it will be offering a school day camp. The camp will run from Sept. 8-Dec. 18 and will be a Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. venture.
Verdun is planning on having certified teachers on hand in much the same way Culpeper Baptist does. In addition to providing internet access and virtual learning guidance for children, it will offer unique life skills projects such as gardening, wood working, kayaking and outdoor recreation time on its grounds. Outdoor activities will include the use of Verdun's challenge course, which features low ropes, high ropes, a climbing tower and zip lines.
"All of those activities are designed to build teamwork, communication, leadership and resiliency skills in each participant," Verdun Executive Director Sean McElhinney said in a press release on Tuesday. "We think this is a safe way for children to not only accomplish their school work, but to also learn skills not being addressed by the school systems through our uniquely designed program."
'EITHER WAY I LOOK, I'M HURTING MY FAMILY'
Still, enrolling children in programs like these comes at a cost, which some say is high.
One Culpeper parent, who agreed to speak to the Star-Exponent only under the condition of anonymity, said the school board's decision to adopt the current learning plan was reckless and irresponsible for everyone involved.
"Relying so heavily on virtual learning puts everyone in a bad position," said the parent, who has a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old in first and third grades, respectively. "Assuming I could even afford to enroll my kids in one of these programs—which I cannot—it's asking an awful lot of them, whoever is in the room with them, and their teachers to all share the burden of getting whatever the particular lesson is that day across effectively.
"Essentially, my options are either for us to do without somewhere else in order to pay for what amounts to a glorified daycare, or quit my job and stay home with them," the parent continued. "And if I opt for the second choice, I put all the financial burden on my significant other. Either way I look, I'm hurting my family; the decision of the school board is hurting my family."
"I can honestly say I'm in a much more fortunate situation than others," Scott said. "I feel for families that have working parents and young children because I’m not sure how they're going to be able to do this."
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.