School-day childcare options work for some—not for others

"All of those activities are designed to build teamwork, communication, leadership and resiliency skills in each participant," Verdun Executive Director Sean McElhinney said in a press release on Tuesday. "We think this is a safe way for children to not only accomplish their school work, but to also learn skills not being addressed by the school systems through our uniquely designed program."

'EITHER WAY I LOOK, I'M HURTING MY FAMILY'

Still, enrolling children in programs like these comes at a cost, which some say is high.

One Culpeper parent, who agreed to speak to the Star-Exponent only under the condition of anonymity, said the school board's decision to adopt the current learning plan was reckless and irresponsible for everyone involved.

"Relying so heavily on virtual learning puts everyone in a bad position," said the parent, who has a seven-year-old and a nine-year-old in first and third grades, respectively. "Assuming I could even afford to enroll my kids in one of these programs—which I cannot—it's asking an awful lot of them, whoever is in the room with them, and their teachers to all share the burden of getting whatever the particular lesson is that day across effectively.