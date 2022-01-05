SEAL Pac endorses Reeves for Congress

SEAL Pac, which supports conservative veterans seeking political office, is backing state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.

Reeves' campaign announced the endorsement late Wednesday.

“Bryce Reeves was an Army Ranger. He took a blood oath to defend our country and our Constitution. He has honored that oath time and again in his service to the nation, the commonwealth and his community," a SELA Pac spokesman said, according to the Reeves campaign. "Bryce is best prepared to serve the people of the 7th Congressional District in Washington."

“I am honored to have the backing of SEAL Pac in this election for the 7th Congressional District," Reeves said. "They know that the path to taking back the House of Representatives runs through this district, and I appreciate their support for this campaign. I proudly served this country as an Army Ranger and I look forward to serving our community as your congressman.”

The political action committee works to elect conservatives to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. It is chaired by Ryan Zinke, a former SEAL Team 6 commander and former Trump administration secretary of the interior.

