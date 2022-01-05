SEAL Pac endorses Reeves for Congress

SEAL Pac, which supports conservative veterans seeking political office, is backing state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.
Reeves' campaign announced the endorsement late Wednesday.
“Bryce Reeves was an Army Ranger. He took a blood oath to defend our country and our Constitution. He has honored that oath time and again in his service to the nation, the commonwealth and his community," a SELA Pac spokesman said, according to the Reeves campaign. "Bryce is best prepared to serve the people of the 7th Congressional District in Washington."
“I am honored to have the backing of SEAL Pac in this election for the 7th Congressional District," Reeves said. "They know that the path to taking back the House of Representatives runs through this district, and I appreciate their support for this campaign. I proudly served this country as an Army Ranger and I look forward to serving our community as your congressman.”
The political action committee works to elect conservatives to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. It is chaired by Ryan Zinke, a former SEAL Team 6 commander and former Trump administration secretary of the interior.
Zinke resigned from the Interior Department in early 2019 amid federal investigations, some of which were referred to the U.S. Department of Justice to determine if laws were violated. Investigators with the Interior inspector general's office came to believe Zinke had lied to them, according to The Washington Post.
Reeves is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn last month by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.