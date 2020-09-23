Second-annual Fleetwood ParaCon set for this Saturday

Dills’ group has raised more than $30,000 toward the maintenance and repair of various historical sites throughout Central Virginia. He said he was very happy with the $2,000-plus generated from the inaugural event in Culpeper. Those proceeds went to current Fleetwood owner Steve Pollett for repairs on many of the cracks and leaks in the roof of the church’s main building.

The success of last year’s event made the decision to do another one easy for Dills and Co.

“[Last year’s event] was a lot of fun, so we decided rather quickly to do it again,” said Dills, referencing the announcement in late 2019 that there would be a follow-up.

However, Dills added that there was a time just a few months ago when he and his fellow ParaCon planners weren’t quite sure if it was going to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they decided that the event could still be held safely for all involved.

“Other than the speakers and the actual investigation, fortunately most of the event is outside,” he emphasized. “So that kind of mitigates the risk of spreading the virus. Anyone going inside will be required to wear a face covering, and we will be wiping things down afterward as well.”