Second-annual Fleetwood ParaCon set for this Saturday

Last October, the first-ever Fleetwood ParaCon raised over $2,000 toward the restoration of the historic Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station.
Now, the event returns for an encore.
The second annual Fleetwood ParaCon is set for this Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., emanating from the church’s grounds at 19526 Brandy Rd.
The event will follow the same outline as it did last year, with numerous guest speakers and vendors taking part in it. Attendees will have the ability to explore the inside of the church, and there will be daytime tours of Fleetwood Hill, part of the Brandy Station Battlefield, and a nighttime paranormal investigation of the church, grounds and battlefield.
“Everyone is a volunteer,” said Steve Dills, director of Transcend Paranormal. “It’s all for the church and restoring it to its former glory.”
Fleetwood Church was established in 1880. Prior to that, on June 9, 1863, over 20,000 troops—17,000 of them cavalry—engaged in the Battle of Brandy Station during the Civil War on the same grounds. Universally regarded as the largest cavalry battle ever fought in North America, there were an estimated 1,299 casualties that day.
Years later, many claim the property is haunted by the spirits of those who perished there.
“We’ve done EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) sessions from the front stoop and gotten responses, which is incredible,” Dills said.
The genesis of the ParaCon dates back nearly nine years, when Dills and some of his colleagues developed a fascination with the church during frequent visits to Culpeper County.
“It inadvertently started in 2011-2012,” said Dills, who’s been a paranormal investigator since 2007. “My team used to do events at the Graffiti House. While we were doing these events, we noticed this looming church nearby. It was completely boarded up at the time, but we’d sneak over there and check it out.
“It was such a cool place,” he continued. “We knew then that if the opportunity ever came about to help restore it, we’d jump at the chance.”
Years later, Dills got that chance.
“In early 2019, we were conducting an investigation at St. Albans Sanatorium in Radford,” he recalled. “I started talking to some folks from the [Culpeper] area, and I found out that the church had a new owner and there were fundraising efforts being made toward its restoration.”
Dills quickly connected with another paranormal team, Spirit Guides Paranormal, and they joined forces to quickly assemble speakers and vendors and put the first ParaCon together.
Dills’ group has raised more than $30,000 toward the maintenance and repair of various historical sites throughout Central Virginia. He said he was very happy with the $2,000-plus generated from the inaugural event in Culpeper. Those proceeds went to current Fleetwood owner Steve Pollett for repairs on many of the cracks and leaks in the roof of the church’s main building.
The success of last year’s event made the decision to do another one easy for Dills and Co.
“[Last year’s event] was a lot of fun, so we decided rather quickly to do it again,” said Dills, referencing the announcement in late 2019 that there would be a follow-up.
However, Dills added that there was a time just a few months ago when he and his fellow ParaCon planners weren’t quite sure if it was going to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they decided that the event could still be held safely for all involved.
“Other than the speakers and the actual investigation, fortunately most of the event is outside,” he emphasized. “So that kind of mitigates the risk of spreading the virus. Anyone going inside will be required to wear a face covering, and we will be wiping things down afterward as well.”
There will be a total of 16 speakers at event. Seven of those—Dills, Kristie and Donnie Parker of Spirit Guides Paranormal, local historian and Spirit Guides Paranormal member Richard Deardoff, Donald Molnar of Haunted M.D., Flip Searles of Dead Is Not the End and Jake Fife of Fife Paranormal—are returning from 2019’s event.
The new additions for this year are Daniel Klaes, Megan Deputy and Rob Thompson from Amazon Prime’s “The Ghost Finders;” Allen Marston of The Paranormal Side Of Allen Marston; psychic medium Pat O’Keefe; archaeologist, anthropologist and ghost excavator John G. Sabol Jr.; speaker and performer Robert Swift Arrow Rose; Ricardo Atristain and Robert Bradley of CPRI: The Center for Paranormal Research and Investigation; and Vicki Schutz of Transcend Paranormal.
“People interested in the paranormal can come out, as well as seasoned investigators,” Dills said. “No matter where you land, you can be a part of the church’s restoration.”
Tickets for the 2020 Fleetwood ParaCon range from $10-$55 and can be purchased either online or in person on the day of the event. In addition, a “Friday Night Fright” session has been added for the night before, which features access to the church, a meet and greet with the guest speakers and a smaller-scale investigation of the church and its grounds.
Proceeds from the event are earmarked for repair of the church’s steeple and its roof.
The Fleetwood Church and the property it sits on are receiving considerable attention nowadays.
In addition to the ParaCon, Argos Paranormal, a paranormal research team based in Northern Virginia, recently conducted an investigation of its own on the grounds. The results will be shown on the season finale of Argos’ critically-acclaimed series “The Witching Hour,” which will begin airing on public-access TV this Friday, Sept. 25 and will become available for viewing on YouTube on Oct. 7.
540/848-4530
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.