'Seize the opportunity': Culpeper dedicates $17M career & tech education center

“The possibilities are endless the ways this facility will serve Culpeper for decades to come, a great source of pride,” Deal said.

He presented plaques to former Supervisor Sue Hansohn and Supervisor Jack Frazier for serving on the CTEC Joint Committee.

The Board of Supervisors didn’t waver in its support for the project, Frazier said.

“Always been behind it, they never backed up, they went on forward on this, knowing the need for this building and what it’s going to do to help so many young people,” he said, addressing the teachers and administrators.

“What needs to be done here is that these young people need to be taught to be the best they can be,” Frazier said. “If you’re the best, you’ll never be without a job.”

Proudest moment in a generationGermanna Community College President Janet Gullickson remarked that everywhere she goes she hears from employers that they cannot find trained workers. It can cause uncomfortable silences, she said.

“But nobody is doing anything about it except you,” Gullickson said of Culpeper County Public Schools. “This is probably one of the proudest moments in this community in a generation. Making people want to be their best is what we can do together.”