Sen. Reeves opposes Amazon data-centers site in Stevensburg, aims to preserve historic 'treasures'

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, a GOP candidate for Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat, has declared his opposition to the Amazon data centers proposed near Stevensburg in Culpeper County.

Reeves expressed his concern in a letter sent to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on March 31 via County Administrator John Egerston.

“Please note that it is not my intent to stop the data center project from coming to Culpeper,” the senator wrote the supervisors. “It is my intent to protect the currently proposed site as it is adjacent to two historically significant treasures in Culpeper which merit our protection and preservation for the use, enjoyment and education of future generations of Culpeper residents as well as visitors, both domestic and international.”

Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, was referring to Salubria, an early 18th-century plantation house, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, the nation’s concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features. The former is preserved by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, the latter by the American Battlefield Trust.

Hansbrough’s Ridge is proposed to become part of the Culpeper battlefields state park incorporated into Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s state budget. Combat on the ridge, within direct line of sight from Amazon’s parcel, was crucial to the Battle of Brandy Station’s opening phase.

Salubria is Culpeper’s oldest surviving brick manor house, built for the widow of Virginia’s royal governor. A giant color photo of the circa-1757 structure adorns the Board of Supervisors’ chamber.

Reeves told the supervisors that one of Culpeper’s already designated technology zones or utility service areas would be a better fit for Amazon’s data centers than the Stevensburg property proposed by Amazon’s subsidiary, Marvell Developments LLC.

“Culpeper County and the Town of Culpeper have worked together to create utility service areas outside of the town environs as well as the Technology Overlay Zones for the intended purpose of attracting and serving projects such as the proposed data center,” the senator wrote. “One of those locations would be appropriate for the proposed data center while also maintaining consistency with the county’s comprehensive plan which designates those areas for development while also protecting the county’s agricultural and historically significant lands such as the proposed site in Stevensburg.”

The county and the town and “many other stakeholders have worked for years to preserve Culpeper’s rich history, promote heritage tourism and tell Culpeper’s story,” Reeves noted. “We have worked for years to have the Brandy Station battlefield and the Cedar Mountain battlefield sites admitted to the state park system. That effort is now coming to fruition with funds in the current state budget for that purpose.”

Those stakeholders include the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, Brandy Station Foundation, Museum of Culpeper History, American Battlefield Trust, the Germanna foundation, Journey Through Hallowed Ground, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, and “renowned Culpeper historian Bud Hall,” he wrote the board.

Hansbrough’s Ridge, a Virginia State Landmark, has national significance as an archaeological site, Reeves said. More than 6,000 Union soldiers lived, died and recuperated from wounds on the ridge for five months before marching off to the Battle of the Wilderness in May 1864.

Salubria, described as the finest example of Georgian architecture in the United States, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register, Reeves said.

The three-term senator is a long-term supporter of historic preservation in the state, including advocacy for the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund, a program that has helped save more than 9,000 acres of Revolutionary War and Civil War battlefield land in the commonwealth.

In particular, since a Culpeper battlefields state park was first proposed in December 2015, Reeves has been a champion of that effort, most recently working with Gov. Youngkin to include the park’s creation in the state budget now being considered by the Virginia General Assembly.

