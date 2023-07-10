A former favorite seafood gathering spot for friends in downtown Culpeper, the old Copper Fish bar & restaurant is being reimagined as a small special events venue.

“Seven on Davis” responds to a growing niche market for wedding rehearsal dinners in an area resplendent with wedding venues. The new venue, now under redevelopment, comes complete with the downstairs former restaurant space and an upstairs suite adjoining an outdoor veranda, perfect for parties.

The business initiative is the collaboration of two hospitality-focused Culpeper businesswomen — Joy Orr, founder of The Refinery at 120 on West Culpeper St., and Jes Frank, owner of Bride and Joy Weddings.

“We are doing a full renovation and we think it will be a really incredible and useful space for the Culpeper area,” Orr said.

The circa 1950s venue, painted purple at 140 E. Davis St., will host elopements, rehearsal dinners, cocktail parties, corporate events and more for up to 40 guests, along with weeknight public events.

Opening is slated for the first week in August.

To start out, the venue will “host” different caterers for each event so people can try lots of different styles of food and menus, Orr said.

The idea for the new small events venue was born when Orr realized her venue was too big for the smaller events. Most restaurants around town could not accommodate groups of 25-40 and still be able to have their regular patrons, she stated.

“We had a lot of clients coming to us, saying they couldn’t find anywhere to host their rehearsal dinner or party in the downtown area,” Orr said. “We realized that this could be an asset to our businesses, but also to the downtown restaurants, to help support some of the weight of the eight local wedding venues that send their rehearsal dinners into the downtown area.”

It was a natural fit for Frank, whose business rents out almost anything one could need or want for special events with a focus on weddings — arbors, walls, backdrops, bars, décor, games, lighting, lounges, rugs, seating, signs, tabletops, place settings and more. She’s been in event planning since 2010.

The old Copper Fish bar has been removed and will be replaced with a bar that fits better within the space, Orr said. The well-loved arch that sat overtop of the bar will remain, as will the copper ceiling.

The upstairs will be converted into an overnight suite and the outdoor terrace will be opened up for events, including ceremonies or dinner parties.

Seven on Davis also hopes to host private events throughout the week, like Fly Tying and Whiskey flight nights, or wine and cheese pairings with different cheesemonger hosts.

“We want to make fun, specialty events for the adult community in Culpeper, while allowing people to host their events and private parties on the weekends,” Orr said.

Gossip on the street is they may do a night or two as an invite-only speakeasy. Secrets to be unveiled at a later date.

Orr and Frank originally wanted to call the space “The Copper Room,” as a nod to The Copper Fish, but thought it might be confusing. Collis Jenkins, owner of Rockhill Farm event venue, was instrumental in the beginning proceedings and he brainstormed on what could still incorporate the fun copper feel, but wouldn’t still have the word “copper” in it, Orr said.

“Since we all do events, he started thinking what year in the anniversary year gift tradition copper was, and it turned out to be year seven. And thus, Seven on Davis was born,” she continued.

Connie East and John Yarnall opened the Copper Fish in 2010 following the 2006 opening of Thyme Market, next to their flagship restaurant, It’s About Thyme, in business since 1995 on East Davis Street, the beginning of the downtown Culpeper renaissance.

Copper Fish and Thyme Market closed last year due to impacts from the economy, the pandemic and the employee shortage. It’s About Thyme remains the flagship location and, along with the colonial-era dining alleyway adjoining, continues to lead culinary offerings in Culpeper.