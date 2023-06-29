Sex, Drugs & God Inc. is disbanding after six years of providing free recovery services for those in the Culpeper area struggling with drug addiction.

Since forming in 2017, the local nonprofit has mentored, guided, coached and helped over 118 individuals find their personal pathway to a life of recovery, according to a final farewell notice from founder Dan Obarski.

“Many of you know my story and past struggle with addiction and mental health. How in 2013, due to a traumatic brain injury, my life took a dark turn into depression and forced sobriety. After an unexpected rapid spiral and a failed suicide attempt, four years of counseling, mentoring from Christian brothers, amazing support from my wife and family; my life was reborn, and Sex, Drugs & God was created,” he stated.

In a 2018 interview, Obarski said he selected the name to “be in your face” but also to open a conversation with Christians about his work. The local nonprofit was the first and only free certified peer recovery support in the region, he said in the final farewell.

With support from local foundations, businesses and individuals, the group provided $155,000 dollars in direct and indirect client support to people seeking a life of recovery. This financial support came in the form of scholarships, vehicle repairs, donations and grants, rent, groceries, fuel, meals and more.

Sex, Drugs & God has consistently been there to help the community when it was able, Obarski said. Since the growth and expansion of services by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (Encompass Community Supports, effective July 1) for the mental health and substance use disorder community, he said he came to the sad realization that his peer recovery nonprofit had run its course.

“Because of the change in the focus of issues in the world and our community, because of the decrease in fundraising and because the decline of my health has continued, we will officially close our doors on June 30.”

Current clients are being referred to other sources or may choose to receive continued peer support on a case-by-case basis from him personally, he said. Regular YARN meetings will continue as a closed group for its current active members.

Once all pending financial obligations are met, any remaining financial resources will be donated to local recovery organizations, Obarski said.

“I am humbled, blessed and grateful for the opportunity given to me by this community and our gracious God,” he stated in his farewell. “I am forever grateful for all the donations and support from this community. Mostly, I am indescribably thankful for the encouragement and support of my wife, family, YARN family and everyone who has been a part of this journey.”