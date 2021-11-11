Share your stories, or someone else will, Freitas urges veterans

Iraq War veteran Nick Freitas opened Culpeper’s Veterans Day ceremony by sharing a story from his first tour of duty in that desert country, 15 years ago.
It was all about a couple of comrades in his Army Special Forces unit joshing around, on a 120-degree day after a mission to meet with tribal elders, about the last precious bit of ice cream the soldiers had to enjoy on base. Their antics cracked up the men, and Freitas’ retelling of the tale brought laughter from those who crowded into Culpeper National Cemetery for Thursday’s observance.
But then Freitas, a Republican who represents the Culpeper area in the Virginia House of Delegates, turned serious, describing his view of Veterans Day’s purpose.
“It’s not only about honoring veterans,” he said, speaking without notes. “It’s about an opportunity for veterans to be able to come together and share the stories and the experiences.”
More than 150 people crowded into the area beside the national cemetery’s headquarters building for the ceremony. It was the first full-blown public event the historic site in the center of Culpeper had hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.
“I’ll tell you right now, the stories of service, the stories of combat, the stories of war, they are going to be told,” Freitas said to the audience, which largely consisted of veterans and their family members. “And if they’re not told by those of us that experienced it, they’re going to be told by somebody else that didn’t.”
“I’ve seen some of the stories that have come out of the media, of politics, of Hollywood, of academia. And I can tell you personally, as a veteran, I don’t particularly care about what any one of those institutions thinks of my service,” he said. “But I desperately care about what the people who came before me think of my service.”
He encouraged his fellow veterans to share what they experienced in their nation’s service.
“Sometimes, it’s funny when we tell these stories. And sometimes, it’s sad. And sometimes, it’s painful,” Freitas said. “But we have to be the ones who tell them, so the people who come after us know and understand.”
It sustained many in his generation to hear stories from the veterans who came before them, he said.
“When you do share those stories, when you do talk about the camaraderie, it has an impact both on those that serve and those that don’t,” Freitas said.
“One of the things I miss the most about being in the military, was that any one of those guys sitting on that porch on that hot summer day in Iraq ... if I called them tonight and told them I needed them there, they’d be there,” he said. “And I’d do the same for them.”
“... The other thing our nation needs the most from veterans right now, is to remember that we are so much bigger than temporary occupants of political office in this country,” Freitas said, a remark that drew a big “Amen!” from one audience member. “That what it means to be an American is so much bigger than a political cycle or a piece of geography. It’s the principles, the ideals, the hopes, the dreams that were not only built, but defended.”
“The way that we honor veterans is by making sure we continue to live our lives in a way that is worthy of their sacrifice. The way we memorialize that service is by sharing it,” the state delegate said. “I want to make sure my children grow up in the country that I did, that I had the privilege to serve.”
Earlier in his remarks, Freitas sounded a cautionary note about using the word “heroes” to apply broadly to all veterans, a popular notion.
“Anyone who has served who has known real heroes is very uncomfortable with that term, unless it’s properly applied,” he said. “For us, the term ‘veteran’ is sufficient. It is honorable enough.”
To get Thursday’s ceremony rolling, Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Band played a medley of service anthems arranged by band director Adam Roach.
Walt Williams, commander of Culpeper’s American Legion Post 330, was the event’s master of ceremonies. Father Kevin Walsh of Precious Blood Catholic Church gave the invocation and the benediction.
Members of the American Red Cross of Central Virginia and Culpeper’s American Legion Auxiliary Post 330 placed wreaths at the cemetery’s Armed Forces Monument.
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 posted the colors at the ceremony’s start and fired a three-volley rifle salute near its end. And Jonathan Tull, a bugler with the Culpeper County High School Band, played “Taps.”
Rappahannock County native Carrie Harris, at 78 the oldest member of the local American Legion Auxiliary, placed one of the wreaths at the Armed Forces Monument, erected by American Legion Post 330 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 to honor all men and women who served in the U.S. armed services.
Harris was assisted by John Wilson, standing in for his wife, Nancy, who died recently.
“It was really great being a part of the ceremony today, in honor of all our veterans,” she said. “Wonderful to be here on this beautiful day, and seeing so many who came out, it warms my heart.”
Harris, who has lived in Culpeper most of her life, attended with grandson Chase Harris. Her husband was Cecil “Buck” Harris, an Army veteran of the Korean War, who died on Oct. 3, 2015.
540/825-0773