Share your stories, or someone else will, Freitas urges veterans

“I’ve seen some of the stories that have come out of the media, of politics, of Hollywood, of academia. And I can tell you personally, as a veteran, I don’t particularly care about what any one of those institutions thinks of my service,” he said. “But I desperately care about what the people who came before me think of my service.”

He encouraged his fellow veterans to share what they experienced in their nation’s service.

“Sometimes, it’s funny when we tell these stories. And sometimes, it’s sad. And sometimes, it’s painful,” Freitas said. “But we have to be the ones who tell them, so the people who come after us know and understand.”

It sustained many in his generation to hear stories from the veterans who came before them, he said.

“When you do share those stories, when you do talk about the camaraderie, it has an impact both on those that serve and those that don’t,” Freitas said.

“One of the things I miss the most about being in the military, was that any one of those guys sitting on that porch on that hot summer day in Iraq ... if I called them tonight and told them I needed them there, they’d be there,” he said. “And I’d do the same for them.”