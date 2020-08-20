Shared experiences bind Lamb, Acti-Kare's Jewell

Steve Jewell, owner of Acti-Kare of The Piedmont since 2012, traveled a very similar path to the home-care profession as the one that Lamb experienced.

Already well-versed in the basics of medical care, Jewell was determined to ensure his mother was taken care of in her final years. He took matters into his own hands, becoming her primary caregiver for the last seven years of her life and helping her maintain a level of independence she wouldn’t have had in a nursing home.

“I wanted to get away from the monotony of what I’d been doing previously,” Jewell said. “Taking care of my mom kind’ve opened my eyes to the fact that I could make more of a difference taking care of seniors than anything else.”

Jewell’s Acti-Kare franchise serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Louisa counties. It employs between 25 and 35 caregivers at any given time, a relatively small number that he said is by design.

“I’m very, very picky about the people that work for me,” he said. “It takes a special person to be a caregiver for another, vulnerable human being, and not everyone possesses that ability.”