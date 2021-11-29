'Sharing our blessings'-Mount Olive Baptist Church serves up smiles on Black Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the chili, soup and cornbread, Mount Olive’s spread included fresh rolls, fruit and various desserts.

“I can’t express how proud I am of our volunteers for working so hard to make this delicious food for the community,” Barrett added.

Those who sampled the offerings seemed pleased—and extremely grateful.

“The chili and cornbread were delicious,” said Jill Clark, who was out shopping downtown with daughters Madison and Kaley. “I think it’s great that [Mount Olive] put this together.”

“I received an invitation, and when I got here I was blown away by not only the food, but the kindness of the volunteers,” Bill Hill said. “I appreciate what they’re doing. I know it made my day, and I’m sure the same is true for a lot of other people as well.”

Fifteen-year-old Amari Jackson, a member of Mount Olive’s youth group, expressed a sense of gratification at seeing so many smiles over the course of the afternoon.

“I know there are a lot of people in Culpeper that unfortunately don’t get to experience a family Thanksgiving,” she said. “We tried to give them a little bit of both today: good food and a welcoming environment.”

“This is our way of sharing our blessings,” Irving-Carroll concluded. “We are blessed, we are thankful, we are grateful, and this is our way of sharing that with others.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.