A planned and highly anticipated age-restricted community, that would be Culpeper County’s first, swiftly gained preliminary subdivision approval Tuesday night from the Board of Supervisors.

Williams Mill Village is a 269-home, 55-and-older, amenity laden project with private streets proposed for construction on 121 acres of farmland along Nalles Mill Road, on the edge of town.

“It’s one of the most significant rezonings we have seen in a while,” County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the board at its meeting.

He added the preliminary subdivision plan was very similar to the concept approved by the board at rezoning more than a year ago. McLearen said the developer was working to get a plan approved for the R-cut traffic improvement agreed upon during the rezoning process to be put in place at nearby U.S. Route 29 Business and Nalles Mill Road, a busy junction. The developer will install the R-cut prior to home development and at their cost.

No one spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing on the Williams Mill preliminary plan.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino made the motion to approve the plan and it passed unanimously with no discussion from the board.

Williams Mill Village will be built by Shea Homes, project developer Quentin James of Lake Frederick said in a phone call Wednesday. Headquartered in California, the homebuilder, founded in 1881, listed its major markets as the West Coast, Texas, the Carolinas and Florida.

The company is currently selling move-in ready homes in an age-restricted Virginia development, Triology at Lake Frederick, in Frederick County, just east of Stephens City. Prices range from $445,990 to more than $950,000, according to its website. Listed amenities include a club lodge, restaurant and bar, fitness center, resort, lap pools, trails, parks, sports courts and a market.

James deferred a question to his marketing team asked when reservations would start for Williams Mill Village in Culpeper.

“I’ve been asked that a lot,” he said.

The developer said he has been involved in the construction of an estimated 50 age-restricted communities across the Unite States.

The marketing team did not immediately respond to a request for more information and a timeline for the Culpeper project.

Thought it would be the first, Williams Mill is not the first concept plan for age-restricted housing in Culpeper. Located next to Culpeper National Cemetery on East Chandler Street, the Copper Ridge 55-and-older development was approved in 2005, but never materialized after the housing crash. It would have seen almost 500 homes developed.

The same land is now being sought for another rezoning, to industrial, to build the multi-facility Copper Ridge data center campus. That case comes before the Culpeper Town Council on Tuesday.