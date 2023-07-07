Free on a personal recognizance bond pending a September trial on federal bribery charges, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins greeted visitors July 4 at the Freedom Car & Bike Show downtown.

“Business as usual, (I’m) still sheriff, still running the office day to day and still running for reelection, no change in that,” he told the Star-Exponent.

Jenkins said he was doing OK since being indicted last week in federal court on a charge of conspiracy, four counts of honest-services mail and wire fraud and eight counts of federal programs bribery in an alleged badges for bribes scheme.

Federal prosecutors with the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville claim Jenkins accepted cash bribes over several years, totaling at least $72,500, in exchange for handing out auxiliary deputy badges and credentials to three Northern Virginia businessman and at least five others, including a pair of FBI agents.

Wearing sunglasses and in plain clothes, Jenkins stood Tuesday with his brother, Michael, a CCSO employee, in the parking lot next to Culpeper Food Closet, beside two Sheriff's Office car show entries.

Jenkins said the vehicles represented “from the present to the past” — a 1964 Ford Galaxie marked on the side with a badge and "Sheriff Mayberry" and a modern Sheriff’s Office Chevy SUV with a vintage blue light on top.

The sheriff said he could not talk about the federal case.

“In time I will be able to talk. When I can, I will,” Jenkins said.

When asked about the status of the auxiliary deputy program at the sheriff's office, he stated, “Not supposed to talk about it, you can ask other staff. I hate to be evasive, but I am supposed to leave that stuff alone. I don’t want to tread over any line. I have to obey the instructions I’m given and I have to respect the process, because it is a process."

The Star-Exponent is still waiting to hear back from the Sheriff’s Office and county staff about the status and scope of the program that, by county code, allowed Jenkins to establish, equip, maintain and develop operating procedures for an all-volunteer auxiliary deputy sheriff force.

According to an investigative report earlier this year from Ted Oberg and the NBC4 I-Team of Washington, 42 people had been sworn in by Jenkins as auxiliary deputies.

According to county code, they were given all powers and immunities of constables at common law and were covered while on duty by the county’s general liability insurance. Auxiliary deputies were not authorized to carry concealed weapons except for limited times and purposes as specified by the sheriff.

However, the federal indictment claims Jenkins told auxiliary deputies they had concealed carry rights in all 50 states, while not authorized to make such a claim. The county sheriff also allegedly helped a convicted felon get his gun rights back, pressured court officials to approve it, then made him an auxiliary deputy, gave him a gun and accepted cash in return, according to the federal indictment.

Considering the weight of the allegations, some in the Culpeper community are calling for Jenkins to step down prior to the November election in which he will seek a fourth term in office.

“No," said Jenkins on July 4. "No, business as usual. I am one person, I understand I am the leader, but the staff we have in place and the trust and community support we have gotten over the last dozen years is amazing. And it’s that staff showing up every day doing the same professional job they’ve always done that the people want, that’s what matters, he continued.

“I am a small part in that because I am only one person, but I give direction and answer questions and so forth, but the day-to-day job is done by the 100 or so people I am honored to work with every day and nothing’s going to change for them.

“They are still working, doing the same great service they have for a dozen years and I think the community sees that, and I’ve gotten an overwhelming response of support in just a matter of a short period of time,” Jenkins continued.

The sheriff said he would be vindicated in the case. “I wish I could say more, but there will be a time when I can talk."

The three-term sheriff, first elected in 2011, expressed confidence when asked if he thought he would be reelected.

“I don’t see any reason that the people will change their feeling about this office. The office is bigger than one person and the huge part people have learned through the years is that changing that one person creates an enormous amount of change in that office from the top down.

“Obviously, the command staff and the leadership changes with each sheriff, that’s the way it’s designed to work, but I don’t think the community wants to see a change in that, they’re happy with the service they’ve gotten from the deputies, they do an amazing job and I am so honored to work with them.”

Jenkins has yet to be arraigned in the federal case. His attorney, Mark Schamel, of Venable LLP in Washington, declined to issue a statement.