Sidewalks slated for North Blue Ridge Ave., connecting to Yowell Meadow Park

Inflation has caused Culpeper Town Council to cancel an Ira Hoffman Lane sidewalk project in hopes that a private developer in the area will ultimately get the job done.

Town Council has also accepted new funding for a sidewalk project along North Blue Ridge Avenue that will provide long-needed pedestrian connections to Yowell Meadow Park.

The council decided to cancel an Transportation Alternatives Grant the town received from the Virginia Department of Transportation in 2021 due to a combination of going over budget on the program as well as redevelopment happening in areas along Ira Hoffman Lane.

Culpeper had set aside funds for its budgets for 2018 and 2019 but did not account for the rise in inflation being currently experienced across the United States and other countries worldwide. That unexpected inflation has caused the cost of engineering, construction and materials to rise in price.

The project would have created a pedestrian connection along Ira Hoffman between Business Route 15 and Burgandine Avenue/Rocky Knoll. This connection would have provided a connected path from several local residential neighborhoods to a nearby commercial district.

According to information provided by the town the total cost of the Ira Hoffman project has originally been estimated at $479,036.68 with $99,407 for that total coming from an 80/20 match from VDOT. However, an estimate made by the Spotsylvania County-based Rinker Design Associates put the total cost of the project at $1,050,968 with a match of $671,338.52.

This would have made the cost of the sidewalk project more expensive by $571,931.52, an increase of 112%.

Due to the increased costs from inflation the project was not able to come up with the funding necessary to design and construct the improvements according to standards set by VDOT.

While Culpeper has ended their push to improve sidewalk safety on Ira Hoffman, portions of the sidewalk may still get those improvements due to development in that area. The town’s Technical Review Board is currently reviewing a site plan made by Wawa, which intends to redevelop the former K&M Lawn Care building. It would include half of the sidewalks originally planned for the Ira Hoffman project.

The plan would allow for those sidewalks to be built to code but with the use of private money instead of local government funds.

As one sidewalk project went by the wayside, funding for a similar project was accepted and approved by the Culpeper Town Council.

The project would create a 700 foot sidewalk extension from the portion of North Blue Ridge that faces West Culpeper Street down the hill to the entrance of the parking lot of Yowell Meadow Park.

Culpeper received a Transportation Alternatives Grant from VDOT in the amount of $170,590 for improvements to be made along North Blue Ridge Avenue. Culpeper will request funding for the project from its Fiscal Year 2024 budget in the amount $682,361 to fund the project.