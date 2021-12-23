SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS

A giant wreath adorns the sanctuary’s front door at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Culpeper. The historic church plans services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 for Family Holy Communion; 11 p.m. Midnight Holy Communion on Christmas Eve; and Christmas Day Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. See the religion briefs inside for more services and church news, on Page B4.