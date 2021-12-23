 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS
0 comments
editor's pick top story

SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS

  • 0

A giant wreath adorns the sanctuary’s front door at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Culpeper. The historic church plans services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 for Family Holy Communion; 11 p.m. Midnight Holy Communion on Christmas Eve; and Christmas Day Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. See the religion briefs inside for more services and church news, on Page B4.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert