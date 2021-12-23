A giant wreath adorns the sanctuary’s front door at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Culpeper. The historic church plans services at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 for Family Holy Communion; 11 p.m. Midnight Holy Communion on Christmas Eve; and Christmas Day Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. See the religion briefs inside for more services and church news, on Page B4.
SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS
- EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friends carry evergreen wreaths Saturday toward Culpeper National Cemetery’s Old Section to decorate graves in honor of U.S. military veterans.
Hundreds of area residents turned out Saturday to honor the men, women and children who rest in Culpeper National Cemetery, during the communi…
A Henrico County circuit judge overturned on Thursday a decision from a lower court, paving the way for prosecutors to try a 15-year-old charged in the murder of Lucia Bremer, 13, as an adult.
Epiphany Catholic School in downtown Culpeper filled with the sounds of Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun.
Dr. Bill Petri, an infectious-disease expert at the University of Virginia, calls COVID's omicron variant "very threatening" because of its transmissibility.
Culpeper’s new mayor and Town Council members took their oaths of office Friday afternoon at the Culpeper County Courthouse, a momentous occasion.
In recent weeks, Culpeper County Public Schools’ Central Office has been moving to a new location at 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, in …
Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter any D.C. restaurant, bar, nightclub or gym.
Virginia community colleges, businesses, trade groups launch Infrastructure Academy to train thousands of workers
Community colleges launch Virginia Infrastructure Academy to train thousands of workers for new infrastructure jobs. Culpeper industrialist Ed Dalyrmple is helping lead the effort.
In breakthrough, Virginia senior-living facilities, health-care providers to get CARES Act emergency aid.