Six-month course shows students the ropes of fire, EMS and family

As it pertains to firefighting and emergency management, very few people have roots that run as deep as J.D. Bailey’s.
Bailey’s great-grandmother, grandparents and two great uncles were all charter members of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. His parents and uncle followed suit, cementing a career path that was practically pre-ordained for him.
Following in his elders’ footsteps, Bailey became a firefighter 13 years ago. He now works for not only the Brandy Station VFD, but also for Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management. And while he’s put out his fair share of fires and snuffed out a myriad of other potential catastrophes during his career, the most rewarding part of his job may be away from the action.
Bailey is the lead instructor for a local fire and EMS training course that is held just once a year. It teaches young people basics of the subject matter and prepares them for a potential career in those fields.
“For so many years, I saw my dad and uncles dedicate so much time to the program,” said Bailey, who’s been involved with the class for six years now. “I wanted to ensure it never dwindled to the point of becoming nonexistent. Plus [Brandy Station] is where I started, and when it comes to fire service, it’s always about paying it forward and training the next line of individuals to carry on the tradition of the best job in the world.”
The course begins every September, usually with a roll call featuring 24 pupils. However, Bailey was quick to point out that factors such as testing and participation numbers, passion for the subject matter and how well they are able to mesh the three-day-a-week regimen with other life events has an effect on how many ultimately graduate when it concludes the following March.
“We have to make sure the volunteer organizations within Culpeper County (seven VFDs and one EMS department) receive passionate, eager, family oriented, smart but aggressive firefighters to serve our community,” he stressed.
The most recent class wrapped up earlier this month, and it featured 15 graduates: Tammy Usedo, Calab Kitis, Landan Kitis, Ryan Smith, John Toler, Abigail Toler, Brandon Henderson, Christopher Hernandez, Amy Fletcher, Drew Sinclair, Phebe Martin, Brian Allen, Jasper Faulk, Joey Galvin and Travis Loane.
“I found out about the class through my dad, who is a captain at Reva VFD,” Galvin said. “I decided to join the department and take the class because fire and EMS interested me.”
Galvin added that the program started off rather tame, but said business picked up quickly shortly thereafter.
“Much of the start was comprised of lectures and some practical exercises that involved going over equipment and how it works,” he said. “Towards the middle and end though, we started throwing ladders, going through mayday mazes blindfolded and getting to put out actual fires.
“Taking the class was fun and rewarding, but physically demanding,” he concluded.
According to Bailey, cultivating a fun, lighthearted atmosphere is part of the plan with every group of students—a process he likens to expanding his family.
“I want to thank the many students I’ve had over the past few years,” he said. “They’ve really made the classes fun and exciting and helped to create a much larger, passionate ‘fire family’ within the Culpeper community. And at the end of the day, family is what’s most important.”
540/848-453