Six-month course shows students the ropes of fire, EMS and family

As it pertains to firefighting and emergency management, very few people have roots that run as deep as J.D. Bailey’s.

Bailey’s great-grandmother, grandparents and two great uncles were all charter members of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. His parents and uncle followed suit, cementing a career path that was practically pre-ordained for him.

Following in his elders’ footsteps, Bailey became a firefighter 13 years ago. He now works for not only the Brandy Station VFD, but also for Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management. And while he’s put out his fair share of fires and snuffed out a myriad of other potential catastrophes during his career, the most rewarding part of his job may be away from the action.

Bailey is the lead instructor for a local fire and EMS training course that is held just once a year. It teaches young people basics of the subject matter and prepares them for a potential career in those fields.