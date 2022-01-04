Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays

LYNCHBURG, Va.—Winter weather is playing havoc not only with road travel but also passenger trains in Virginia and other states.

Amtrak’s Crescent, which left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York got stuck near Lynchburg on Monday morning, returned to the Virginia city and remained there Tuesday. Officials said downed trees were blocking the tracks.

Tuesday morning, passengers still aboard the train told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were without food, functioning toilets and information from the railroad as to what happens next.

“All we’ve been told is there are trees on the tracks preventing us from moving forward,” passenger Sean Thornton said Tuesday. “Nobody has eaten for about 20 hours and the toilets in coach are completely backed up. The snack bar sold out of food yesterday. Passengers have been banned from leaving the train.”

Amtrak says the train is supposed to complete its trip to New York, which was scheduled to end on Monday, once the tracks are clear.

“Our staff is working to make sure food and water is available for customers,” spokesperson Kimberly Woods wrote in an email.