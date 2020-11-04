'Soldiers of Virginia' gives spectators a window into the past

Held annually during the second week of August, a living history event commemorates the anniversary of the Civil War conflict that took place beside Cedar Mountain on Aug. 9, 1862. The battle left more than 3,000 men dead or wounded, and stands as the bloodiest day in Culpeper County’s 271-year history.
Recently, James Owens found himself talking with Friends of Cedar Mountain board members about giving the public a glimpse of much more than just that single day in Virginia’s long and storied military history.
“The Friends of Cedar Mountain were looking for something to do in addition to the [Cedar Mountain] battle anniversary in August,” said Owens, who lives in Silver Spring, Md. “Virginia, of course, has a long military history going from Jamestown onward, so I suggested they do an event showcasing the different soldiers that served in Virginia.”
His idea, which he helped organize, became a reality last Saturday as the inaugural “Soldiers of Virginia” event on the Cedar Mountain battlefield.
A living-history outing similar to the Battle of Cedar Mountain event, “Soldiers of Virginia” featured more than a dozen historians in period dress, ranging in eras from 1607 to 1945. Each shared stories illustrating what military life was like for those who served in Virginia during the time period they were representing.
In addition, firing demonstrations were held featuring weaponry from the interpreters’ time periods.
“The [event] went very well,” Owens said. “It pretty much came together as we planned it, and the participants were all great.”
One of the participants was Maryland native Marc Benedict, whose grandfathers and great uncles all served in World War I.
“I do [living history] events like these because, in a small way, it’s honoring their service,” Benedict said of his family members. “Also, with so many museums closed [due to COVID-19], it is a chance for history to come to the people. They can touch the wool, heft the rifle or see the equipment up close.”
Benedict was as authentic as possible. He arrived at Cedar Mountain decked out in his maternal grandfather’s Model 1917 wool coat, wool flannel three-button pullover shirt, wool enlisted men’s trousers with puttee leggings, Model 1918 hobnailed field shoes and Model 1917 steel Brodie helmet. Around his waist was a Model 1910 cartridge belt with a Model 1910 first-aid packet and pouch. He carried a canteen and Model 1905 Springfield rifle bayonet and scabbard, along with a Model 1918 trench knife. His rifle was a Model 1903 .30-caliber Springfield rifle.
“I began collecting World War I artifacts in the early 1970s when some of those veterans were still alive,” he added. “It didn’t seem like many people at that time were interested in collecting and preserving ‘The Great War.’ In addition to that, I was fortunate that many of my maternal grandfather’s original uniform pieces from his time in the artillery were still in the family.”
Benedict wasn’t the only participant in Saturday’s event to come from outside Virginia.
Jeremiah Hornbaker, a Pennsylvania native, was dressed as a member of Nathaniel Bacon’s army from Bacon’s Rebellion, the burning of Jamestown in 1676.
“I had most of the equipment that a soldier from that era would have had with him,” Hornbaker said. “I brought a musket and sword, as well as a snap sack to carry food, a canteen made from a gourd to hold water and a bandoleer of charges to hold powder and shot for my musket.”
A U.S. Army veteran who is also a former park ranger, Hornbaker currently owns a company that provides props and technical support for historical films and TV programs, as well as museums.
“Participating in events like this is almost like field research for me,” he said. “It is good to interact with the public and see where current trends in historic interpretation are heading.”
Owens pointed out that it took some unorthodox work to cull together Benedict, Hornbaker and the other historians, who represented the early 1600s, the American Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the War of 1812, the Spanish-American War and World War II.
“We had to reach out to individuals to try to get the people we needed versus actual [historical] groups,” he said. “Groups typically plan their schedule in January and it’s locked in for the course of the year.”
“Doing a historic timeline is a special event,” said Benedict, who is also a member of groups which represent the American Revolution and the Civil War, respectively. “It isn’t a matter of placing a single phone call and booking the date with a manager. Living history historians are a diverse group with many interests. They aren’t easy to organize and you have to call in a lot of favors to be able to cover centuries of military history.”
Diane Logan, the president of FoCMB, said the nonprofit organization’s board members are happy with how the outing went.
“We are very pleased with ‘Soldiers of Virginia,’” she said. “Participants and attendees alike enjoyed a day of learning about Virginia history, exploring Cedar Mountain’s interpretive trails and basking in the beauty of the fall day.
“Seeing parents, grandparents and children of all ages on the field enjoying the program makes for a successful event,” Logan continued. “However, hearing kids excitedly talking about what they just saw and heard makes for a very successful day, because then we know we’ve stimulated their interest in history.”
Thanks to all the positive feedback from those who attended the event, FoCMB and Owens were able to make an announcement about the future of “Soldiers of Virginia” earlier this week.
“We’re going to do this again next year,” Owens proclaimed. “Stay tuned for more details online in the coming months.”
