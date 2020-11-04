'Soldiers of Virginia' gives spectators a window into the past

In addition, firing demonstrations were held featuring weaponry from the interpreters’ time periods.

“The [event] went very well,” Owens said. “It pretty much came together as we planned it, and the participants were all great.”

One of the participants was Maryland native Marc Benedict, whose grandfathers and great uncles all served in World War I.

“I do [living history] events like these because, in a small way, it’s honoring their service,” Benedict said of his family members. “Also, with so many museums closed [due to COVID-19], it is a chance for history to come to the people. They can touch the wool, heft the rifle or see the equipment up close.”

Benedict was as authentic as possible. He arrived at Cedar Mountain decked out in his maternal grandfather’s Model 1917 wool coat, wool flannel three-button pullover shirt, wool enlisted men’s trousers with puttee leggings, Model 1918 hobnailed field shoes and Model 1917 steel Brodie helmet. Around his waist was a Model 1910 cartridge belt with a Model 1910 first-aid packet and pouch. He carried a canteen and Model 1905 Springfield rifle bayonet and scabbard, along with a Model 1918 trench knife. His rifle was a Model 1903 .30-caliber Springfield rifle.