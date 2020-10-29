'Soldiers of Virginia' living-history event set for Cedar Mountain this Saturday

As autumn turns Culpeper’s trees golden, American soldiers of every century will take to the county’s Cedar Mountain battlefield all day on Saturday.

A local nonprofit group, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, will host the “Soldiers of Virginia 1607-1945” living-history program on the battlefield off Winder Lane and U.S. 15.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will introduce visitors to the experiences of soldiers who served in Virginia, from the New World’s first permanent English settlement at Jamestown through World War II. More than a dozen accurately dressed re-enactors, carrying appropriate gear and weapons, will bring to life the time period each represents.

The would-be soldiers will wield their weapons with firing demonstrations on the hour, with an exciting “Mad Minute” at 4:15 p.m. in which all of the troops will fire as quickly as they can for 60 seconds.

“FoCMB is excited to showcase the Soldiers of Virginia from the Colonial era to WWII to Culpeper,” Diane Logan, the friends’ president, said Thursday. “Spectators will receive a glimpse of the region’s proud history of patriotism and military service, through seeing the uniforms worn and weapons used.”