'Soldiers of Virginia' living-history event set for Cedar Mountain this Saturday

As autumn turns Culpeper’s trees golden, American soldiers of every century will take to the county’s Cedar Mountain battlefield all day on Saturday.
A local nonprofit group, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, will host the “Soldiers of Virginia 1607-1945” living-history program on the battlefield off Winder Lane and U.S. 15.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will introduce visitors to the experiences of soldiers who served in Virginia, from the New World’s first permanent English settlement at Jamestown through World War II. More than a dozen accurately dressed re-enactors, carrying appropriate gear and weapons, will bring to life the time period each represents.
The would-be soldiers will wield their weapons with firing demonstrations on the hour, with an exciting “Mad Minute” at 4:15 p.m. in which all of the troops will fire as quickly as they can for 60 seconds.
“FoCMB is excited to showcase the Soldiers of Virginia from the Colonial era to WWII to Culpeper,” Diane Logan, the friends’ president, said Thursday. “Spectators will receive a glimpse of the region’s proud history of patriotism and military service, through seeing the uniforms worn and weapons used.”
Visitors will learn how soldiers’ clothing and gear changed with new technology and evolving needs.
In 1607, the soldiers employed by England’s Virginia Company arrived in the colony wearing colorful clothing and pieces of armor, and carrying slow and heavy single-shot weapons that required a burning piece of rope to fire them.
By 1945, the American soldier was wearing colors that blended with his environment and carrying weapons that were more lightweight and could fire multiple shots in the space of a minute.
Members of the 2nd Virginia Regiment and five other re-enactment groups will perform the impressions.
Open to visitors of all ages, the program costs $5/adult in support of Friends of Cedar Mountain’s educational programs. Children are free.
The friends group does not recommend bringing pets, which may be disturbed by the weapons demonstrations.
Free parking is available at the battlefield, five miles south of the town of Culpeper, just north of U.S. 15.
“Soldiers of Virginia” is an open-air event on the battlefield. In the event of inclement weather, the program will not be held and an update will be posted on the Cedar Mountain Battlefield’s website and Facebook page.
Please email any questions to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
Events scheduled:
10 a.m. – Event opens to the public. Visitors can meet and chat with soldiers throughout the day, in between the scheduled arms demonstrations.
11 a.m. demonstration – Matchlock to Firelock, 1607-1846
1 p.m. demonstration – Caplock to Breechloader, 1846-1865
2 p.m. demonstration – Bolt Action on the World Stage, 1898-1918
3 p.m. demonstration – Firepower against the Axis, 1941-1945
4:15 p.m. demonstration – The Mad Minute: Rate of Fire through the Ages
540/825-0773
