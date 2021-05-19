Spanberger backs bipartisan panel to probe U.S. Capitol attack

House members’ decision Wednesday to create a 9/11 Commission-like panel to investigate Trump loyalists’ attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was “more than warranted,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger says.
Spanberger said she supports “a full investigation of this attempt to block the constitutional duty of Congress and overturn the will of the American people.”
The Central Virginia congresswoman voted with a bipartisan majority of members of the U.S. House of Representatives to establish the commission. The House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate. There, Democrats will find it hard to garner the 10 Republican “yes” votes they need to prevail, The Associated Press reported.
Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create the investigatory panel. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko is that panel's top Republican.
The commission would muster a bipartisan group of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence and cybersecurity experts to examine the attack’s origins and prevent future threats, Spanberger’s office said.
Government officers and employees are barred from being appointed to the commission.
“On January 6, I was trapped in the gallery of the House chamber with colleagues and members of the media whose evacuation route had been blocked—and I witnessed courageous, selfless law-enforcement officers fend off a violent attack on our democracy,” the 7th District lawmaker said in a statement. “This attack resulted in more than 140 injuries to U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers, and this destruction was fueled by consistent lies about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”
The panel could provide an objective picture of Jan. 6’s events to the public, she said.
“This bipartisan commission would also have the latitude to issue authoritative recommendations on preventing future assaults,” Spanberger said. “At a moment when there are still ongoing threats to the Capitol complex, members of Congress, Capitol employees, and Capitol Police, we cannot afford to simply move on or accept inaction.”