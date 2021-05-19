Spanberger backs bipartisan panel to probe U.S. Capitol attack

House members’ decision Wednesday to create a 9/11 Commission-like panel to investigate Trump loyalists’ attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was “more than warranted,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger says.

Spanberger said she supports “a full investigation of this attempt to block the constitutional duty of Congress and overturn the will of the American people.”

The Central Virginia congresswoman voted with a bipartisan majority of members of the U.S. House of Representatives to establish the commission. The House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate. There, Democrats will find it hard to garner the 10 Republican “yes” votes they need to prevail, The Associated Press reported.

Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create the investigatory panel. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko is that panel's top Republican.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission would muster a bipartisan group of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence and cybersecurity experts to examine the attack’s origins and prevent future threats, Spanberger’s office said.