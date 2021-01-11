Spanberger backs impeachment of Trump

“The memories of climbing over and under the rails as insurrectionists beat on the doors and the sounds of people praying and calling loved ones as we prepared for a potentially horrific confrontation remain fresh in my mind. It was a confrontation that we escaped because of the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who fought the insurrectionists off as they approached, barricaded doors, led them on diversionary chases, and endured brutal beatings at the hands of domestic terrorists.

“The terrorists laid siege on the U.S. Capitol in support of a man who, through his lies and desperate attempts to hold onto power, provoked this violence. The insurrectionists hoisted a flag adorned with this man’s face after lowering the American flag from the Capitol building. As they erected would-be gallows and ran through the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” this same man did nothing to stop the violence, the deaths, the murder of a Capitol Police officer, and the terror that unfolded.