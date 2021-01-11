Spanberger backs impeachment of Trump

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is cosponsoring articles of impeachment in response to President Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection against the U.S. government.
The articles state that Trump abused his power and “willfully made statements that encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—imminent lawless action at the Capitol.” The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on these articles later this week.
Last week, after Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, Spanberger called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment. The Democrat representing Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District said she made clear that, absent action by Pence and the president’s Cabinet, Congress would have no choice but to act to hold the president accountable and protect the nation’s democracy.
On Monday, Spanberger made this statement:
“The President of the United States has trafficked in conspiracy theories, lied about the outcome of the election he knows he lost, and incited his supporters to engage in violence and destruction. He willfully brought brutality to the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists invaded the building. I will never forget the experiences of that day, as I was trapped in the House Chamber’s gallery with colleagues and members of the media whose evacuation route had been blocked.
“The memories of climbing over and under the rails as insurrectionists beat on the doors and the sounds of people praying and calling loved ones as we prepared for a potentially horrific confrontation remain fresh in my mind. It was a confrontation that we escaped because of the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who fought the insurrectionists off as they approached, barricaded doors, led them on diversionary chases, and endured brutal beatings at the hands of domestic terrorists.
“The terrorists laid siege on the U.S. Capitol in support of a man who, through his lies and desperate attempts to hold onto power, provoked this violence. The insurrectionists hoisted a flag adorned with this man’s face after lowering the American flag from the Capitol building. As they erected would-be gallows and ran through the Capitol chanting, “Hang Mike Pence,” this same man did nothing to stop the violence, the deaths, the murder of a Capitol Police officer, and the terror that unfolded.
“This man—the President of the United States—incited the insurrection, and he must be held accountable for the gross violation of his oath and the betrayal of his office. If Vice President Pence, a target of this insurrection, will not do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment, then all who hold our oaths to protect this nation dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection.”
A House resolution calling on Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office was blocked Monday by Republicans, The Associated Press reported.
Democrats in the House are pushing Pence and the Cabinet to oust Trump, saying he is unfit for office after encouraging a protest march that turned into a mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly siege.
Republicans refused to allow a vote on the Pence measure Monday, although a vote still could occur as early as Tuesday, the AP said.
Pence has given no indication he is ready to proceed on such a course, which would involve invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, including a vote by a majority of the Cabinet to oust Trump before he leaves office on Jan. 20. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on that date.
Introduction of the articles of impeachment is being led by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-01), Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08), and Ted Lieu (D-CA-33).
Click here to read the full text of the articles.