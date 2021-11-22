Spanberger cheered by progress on infrastructure, Build Back Better Act

Asked what caused the long delay, she replied, “Ridiculous stalling would be my answer. A kind of partisan gamesmanship, all on my side of the aisle.”

The Senate passed its infrastructure bill in August, she noted. But then a few House Democrats engaged in months of brinkmanship, trying to leverage their votes on infrastructure to achieve their ends on the Build Back Better Act, although some of them didn’t even vote for the end result, she said.

“Allowing them to hold it hostage when they were only then going to vote against infrastructure is, in my mind, ridiculous,” she said. “I hope we’ve learned our lesson. if people want to hold good legislation hostage, perhaps their opinions should be discounted.”

The Henrico County resident said she repeatedly told House leadership that jockeying over the Build Back Better Act shouldn’t slow action on the infrastructure bill.

“I have been very, very clear that the House should not have held this bill at all, (yet) ultimately that is what happened,” she said. “I was really vocal in calling on the speaker to bring it forward. On multiple occasions, she said she would. ... It’s up to the speaker and majority leader who control what comes to the floor, and when. I made great issue of my disagreement with them on that.”