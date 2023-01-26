Spanberger collecting Valentines for Virginia veterans

A heart-shaped effort, the Fourth Annual “Valentines for Vets” for Virginia veterans, is back.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to decorate their finest Valentine and drop it off, or put it in the mail, to the new Prince William County district office of U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. The deadline is Feb. 9.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the congresswoman will “be mine” and deliver the cards to area veterans and their caregivers.

“Hundreds of thousands of active-duty service members and veterans call Virginia home. I’m proud to launch our Valentines for Vets program as a small way to express our respect and gratitude for our neighbors across the Seventh District who put on the uniform and answered the call to serve,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“I hope that many Virginians will take a moment to design a valentine, write a handwritten card, or send a heartfelt note to our veterans and veteran caregivers. These heroes have earned our recognition, and I look forward to our office showing them just how much their fellow Virginians recognize their sacrifice.”

The address for the Prince William County district office is 2241D Tacketts Mill Drive Woodbridge, Va., 22192. During the first Valentines for Vets, more than 1,900 cards were submitted.