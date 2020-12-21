Spanberger: COVID relief package took long hours of bargaining

Spanberger, and Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich.; Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D.-N.J., were the House members who met with Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“Something needed to be done to kick-start negotiations,” she said, explaining that the negotiators committed to finding a good starting point on which members of both parties could reach consensus.

“We served it up on a platter ... and said, here, ‘We’re 90 percent of the way done,’ ” Spanberger said.

During those talks, which continued and grew in private and in Zoom meetings with various lawmakers, direct payments to Americans went into the bill and support for state and local governments came out, Spanberger said.

Then the House and Senate leadership stepped in and negotiated the finer points, she said.

Now, with Congress due by midnight to vote on the package, Spanberger said she was breathing a sign of relief.

Spanberger expressed pleasure that COVID-19 help is in sight, given that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the FDA, and are beginning to reach frontline health-care workers.