Spanberger helps protect farmers and school meals, avoid government shutdown

Sponsored by Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the Operation Feed Our Kids Act would ensure that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has money and authority to continue providing nutrition waivers through 2021 so children have nutritious meals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud to stand alongside my colleague, Congressman Davis, in moving forward our common-sense, bipartisan amendment, which would ensure USDA has the authority to reduce red tape and allow schools to have the flexibility they need to keep our students fed,” Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday. “No child in Central Virginia should go hungry, and during this moment of uncertainty, we must do everything on our power to protect and expand access to school lunch and breakfast programs.”