Spanberger, Katko fight foreign disinformation in U.S. politics

The Foreign Agents Registration Act requires foreign officials to disclose to the U.S. Department of Justice political ads and issue advocacy intended to sway the U.S. government or the American people

But the law doesn’t govern social media, and foreign agents working from abroad often evade disclaimer requirements, Katko and Spanberger said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under their FADE Act, disclaimers would stay with a social-media post whenever the post is shared. The bill would clarify that the disclaimer rules apply to the internet and any political communications directed at the United States, regardless of the foreign agent’s location, they said.

The legislation would require the Justice Department to notify online platforms if a foreign agent violated disclaimer requirements, require the platform to remove the materials, and make “reasonable efforts” to tell posts’ recipients that the information was disseminated by a foreign agent.

In addition, the bipartisan bill would require the department to report to Congress on enforcement challenges.