Spanberger marks one year since U.S. Capitol assault of Jan. 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger—who was in the House chamber during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021—shared her thoughts Thursday as the nation marked one year since the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“I was barricaded in the House Chamber on January 6. I was physically there as insurrectionists—domestic terrorists—clawed at the doors of the U.S. House of Representatives,” the two-term Virginia lawmaker said in a statement. “Those of us stranded in the gallery were among the final members of Congress to be evacuated, and we watched as U.S. Capitol Police officers bravely fended off a violent attack. We furiously texted loved ones, we helped colleagues process this moment of crisis, we heard the cries of ‘hang Mike Pence’ outside the doors, and we prepared to deploy gas masks. In those moments, there is no question that we witnessed firsthand a violent attempt to undermine a free and fair election—not on foreign shores, but in the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Had it not been for the bravery of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department—including the more than 140 officers who were injured on that day, we very likely might have lost our lives in the House gallery’s narrow rows of chairs,” the 7th Congressional District congresswoman said. “Their sacrifices prevented evil from winning the day.