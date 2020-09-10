Spanberger, McEachin tour Postal Service center

To learn how workers plan to handle an expected flood of mail this fall, U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, toured a Postal Service processing center Thursday.

The House members met with Postal Service employees and discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and agency management’s recent operational changes ahead of a widely anticipated spike in general-election voting by mail.

In August, Spanberger cosponsored and helped pass the Delivering for America Act, which would reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that have delayed mail delivery in Virginia and across the nation, scrapped high-capacity sorting machines, removed blue mailboxes and cut overtime for postal workers.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, has sponsored similar legislation, the Delivering for America Act. His bill, SB 4527, has been referred to the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

“I’ve repeatedly pushed back against Postmaster General DeJoy’s attempts to harm USPS employees, restrict delivery, and slow down sorting,” Spanberger said Thursday in a statement. “Today, I got a ground-level view of how these changes have been impacting facilities in Virginia and across the country.”