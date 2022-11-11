Spanberger: Office has returned $22 million in backlogged benefits to residents since 2019

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, announced Thursday her office surpassed $22 million in casework funds returned to constituents in her district, including more than $11 million since the start of 2022.

Casework dollars are secured and returned by fighting for backlogged benefits and advocating for fair treatment on behalf of constituents having issues with a federal agency, program, or benefit, according to a release from the congresswoman's office. Focus has been on typical casework concerns, like Social Security, Veterans Affairs benefits, and Medicare, while also adapting to increased needs—such as securing delayed IRS tax refunds.

Since taking office on Jan. 3, 2019, Spanberger’s office has closed 5,739 cases for Virginians and returned $22,427,532, the release stated.

“Serving Virginia’s Seventh District is a responsibility that I take seriously — and the same is true of my team,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“Whether we agree on all of the issues or not, we are dedicated to getting all Virginians the timely responses, fair treatment, and answers from our federal government that they deserve. No one should have to jump through hoops to secure the Social Security checks, VA benefits, Medicare appeals, or IRS refunds they are owed. My team will always do all that we can for the Virginians we serve, and I encourage any resident of the Seventh District who is running into a roadblock with a federal agency to reach out to our office.”

The congresswoman shared success stories submitted by residents who worked with her office:

“My two teenage children filed their federal tax return and for four months they did not receive it. We tried everything. Then we contacted Abigail Spanberger’s office and within a month my daughter had her federal tax return and my son after a month and a half received his,” said Carol, of Culpeper.

“The impact was immeasurable! The case was not that big of a deal, but they treated it like it was. For that, I am so grateful,” said Aimee, of Henrico.

“Your office was able to get me answers from the Veteran Affairs office very quickly, within minutes to be honest. I have never seen a government agency respond this quickly, and I worked for the federal government for 32 years. Your office got me answers and was a great help,” said Patrick Micielli, of Culpeper.