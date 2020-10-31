Spanberger: People are tired of division

No culture warrior, Rep. Abigail Spanberger calls herself a “passionate pragmatist” and takes pride in getting stuff done.
In her first term, the 7th Congressional District Democrat has introduced 15 pieces of legislation, of which 20—or 80 percent—were bipartisan. Eight passed the House, and three bills that Spanberger sponsored were signed into law by President Donald Trump.
But now she is fighting for a second shot in what, until she appeared in 2018, had long been a Republican district. Spanberger and state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, are battling to see who will represent the sprawling 10-county district of more than 802,000 people.
Highly competitive
Their race has generated the kind of interest, intensity and expense normally seen in a national-caliber contest. As of Oct. 14, Spanberger had raised $7.9 million to Freitas’ $3.17 million. The Cook Political Report rates the contest a Democratic toss-up.
Both national parties are investing heavily as Republicans try to regain ground and Democrats hope Spanberger can hold onto the seat she wrested from tea party favorite Dave Brat in the 2018 midterm elections. It was the first time in 50 years that a Democrat won the seat.
“There’s a lot of fiery rhetoric, but I’m just working hard,” Spanberger told the Star-Exponent in a swing through Culpeper last week. “(Freitas) can keep his rhetoric, and I will proudly stand by my record. I think that’s what will, at the end of the day, drive voters in their decision-making—because it’s about what we’re actually delivering.”
“Talking about things, giving speeches and podcasts and all the rest, that’s not governing,” she said of her opponent. “Governing’s hard. Building coalitions, when you disagree with people, is hard. But that’s how you actually do things and get things done.”
Bipartisan efforts
As in her first race, Spanberger pledged to reach across the aisle on issues that most matter to 7th District residents such as lowering prescription drug prices, getting broadband internet access to more homes, delivering COVID-19 relief to the 7th District, and bolstering border security.
She worked with Republicans to make drug pricing more transparent and rein in pharmacy benefit managers, who control three-quarters of the nation’s drug supply. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives 403-0.
“This is the top issue that matters to everybody. If you can’t afford your prescription drugs, it changes the way people live their lives,” she said. “I’ve heard stories not just from the people who are impacted by prices, but from pharmacists who are dealing face to face with families who can’t pay their bills or buy their medication.”
Helping business
In the House, Spanberger helped pass a massive trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, that President Trump signed last December.
Trump also signed into law Spanberger’s bill to combat foreign hacking via 5G technology of Americans and U.S. businesses. That cellphone technology is important to America’s ability to compete globally, she said.
On border security, she led an effort with Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, to use intelligence community to get at the root causes of migration to the U.S. because of insecurity and violence from narco and human trafficking.
“I’ve worked on legislation that has become law because I was able to find commonality with people, identify a problem and try to work toward a solution,” Spanberger said.
The former CIA officer and U.S. Postal Service investigator said she is proudest of collaborating with people across the ideological spectrum on important legislation.
“Working toward solutions is part and parcel of why I joined a group called the Problem Solvers Caucus,” Spanberger said. “We’re 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans focused aggressively on identifying problems and trying to bring a consensus to them.”
Independent voice
In May, asserting her independence, Spanberger opposed the Heroes Act, a $3 trillion stimulus package never considered in the U.S. Senate. She also opposed the House majority’s latest COVID-19 relief bill, calling it “another partisan exercise that will never become law.”
In September, with fellow Problem Solvers Caucus members, she unveiled a bipartisan “March to Common Ground” framework in an attempt to break the impasse on COVID-19 aid.
Spanberger voted against California Democrat Nancy Pelosi for speaker. She has sided with Pelosi 72 times on House votes, but with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, 361 times.
The Democrat chairs the House Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee on forestry and conservation, and serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
She has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and former U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Va., who called her “eminently qualified to preserve (Virginia) values.”
Spanberger enjoys being tossed an unexpected challenge. “Frankly, if someone brings me a problem that I don’t yet know exists, that is an exciting day because it gives me a new project to be able to work on,” she said, with enthusiasm.
“If you look at my voting record, I have been very focused on making investments in rural America, in ensuring that farmers have access to capital they need, on issues ... vital to businesses and agriculture,” Spanberger said.
Fighting the virus
Amid the pandemic, her office has labored to help nursing homes hit by COVID-19 and deliver helpful information to individuals and businesses about the virus and government aid, particularly the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s go-it-alone approach has hurt the country’s response to the crisis, the Virginian said. America urgently needed a unified response, a national testing strategy, and utilization of the Defense Production Act, she said.
“Instead, we had a president who didn’t show leadership, who didn’t listen to scientists, and made something as basic as a face mask—which, while not 100 percent, it has clearly been shown protects people—a partisan issue, endangering people’s lives because they listen to him,” Spanberger said.
“We have to find unity around addressing this virus,” she concluded. “Opening a business is not just an issue of the economy. It’s an issue of, ‘Are people going to come to it? Are people going to be safe there?’ I want businesses and schools and everything open, but I want it done safely.”
Addressing needs
Asked to summarize her first term, Spanberger said, “Everything that I’ve done has been driven by the needs of the district and things that I’ve heard directly from its people, whether that’s a trade deal or broadband internet or passing legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”
In an interview Wednesday after talking with Culpeper residents on Main Street, Spanberger said Freitas has voted against his constituents’ interests on capping insulin prices, easing construction of broadband networks, and protecting children with autism or hearing impairments. He has called the Affordable Care Act, which shields people with pre-existing conditions, “a cancer” designed to fail so supporters could replace it with a national government health-care system.
The Henrico County native, a Girl Scout leader who is a married mother of three, said she seeks middle ground regardless of people’s political party, and welcomes hearing from those who disagree with her.
“I have an opponent who not only doesn’t work in any notable way to build coalitions or for bipartisanship, but in fact frequently talks about the fact that he likes to be the only ‘no’ up on the board in opposition to something,” Spanberger said. “That’s not governance, that’s pushing an ideology.
“The people of this district, and I think the people of the United States, are tired of the division and the anger that we see at the heart of my opponent’s campaign.”
