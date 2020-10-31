Spanberger: People are tired of division

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump’s go-it-alone approach has hurt the country’s response to the crisis, the Virginian said. America urgently needed a unified response, a national testing strategy, and utilization of the Defense Production Act, she said.

“Instead, we had a president who didn’t show leadership, who didn’t listen to scientists, and made something as basic as a face mask—which, while not 100 percent, it has clearly been shown protects people—a partisan issue, endangering people’s lives because they listen to him,” Spanberger said.

“We have to find unity around addressing this virus,” she concluded. “Opening a business is not just an issue of the economy. It’s an issue of, ‘Are people going to come to it? Are people going to be safe there?’ I want businesses and schools and everything open, but I want it done safely.”

Addressing needs

Asked to summarize her first term, Spanberger said, “Everything that I’ve done has been driven by the needs of the district and things that I’ve heard directly from its people, whether that’s a trade deal or broadband internet or passing legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.”