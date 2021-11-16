Spanberger plans town hall Wednesday for veterans

Issues facing Central Virginia veterans will be the focus of a public town hall hosted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
During the live-streamed event, Virginia Veterans Services Department officials will join Spanberger to answer questions from the 7th Congressional District’s veterans, their caregivers and their families.
“Central Virginia’s veteran community represents the best of our nation, and we must do everything we can to be responsive to their concerns,” Spanberger said in a statement Tuesday. “This interactive event will be an opportunity for our region’s veterans and their loved ones to ask timely questions related to VA benefits, backlogged claims, mental health concerns, and any other challenges they might face on a daily basis.”
The Democratic lawmaker, who lives in Henrico County, will be joined by Ben Shaw, central regional director of the Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program in the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, and Dr. John C. Henry, assistant regional manager of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ Central Region.
To join the town hall, dial 833-380-0670 or watch at spanberger.house.gov/live or on Spanberger’s Facebook page.
The event will be Spanberger’s 19th telephone town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spanberger encourages Central Virginia veterans with federal agency, program or benefits issues to reach out to her office by calling 804-401-4110 or by filling out this form on her website.
Earlier this year, the legislator reintroduced a bipartisan bill to provide veteran firefighters with the fair compensation, health-care and retirement benefits they’ve earned through their service. She also reintroduced her bipartisan legislation to provide federal surplus and retired computers to needy veterans.