Spanberger secures $6.4 million for 10 community projects in 7th District

This month, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger secured more than $6.4 million in federal appropriations for 10 projects requested by Central Virginia communities.

That funding, part of the fiscal 2022 appropriations bill signed lby President Joe Biden last week, is now heading to the legislator’s 7th Congressional District.

The investments will help create jobs, expand health care and treatment services, foster economic growth, address longstanding infrastructure needs, increase recreational opportunities and improve public safety, the congresswoman’s office said.

Biden approved all 10 of Spanberger’s requests, provided from Congress’s new Community Project Funding, once known as earmarks.

“As we rebuild from the pandemic, we are prioritizing smart, local investments that can quickly help create new jobs, keep our neighbors healthy, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Virginians safe,” Spanberger said in a statement. “These are the priorities of our communities, and I am proud to deliver this funding to make sure Virginia continues to lead the way.”

Here’s a summary of projects in some of the 7th District’s 10 counties:

AMELIA COUNTY: $375,000 for a new office of the Circuit Court clerk in Amelia, to renovate a former bank building, enabling the county to improve security at its courthouse and Sheriff’s Office.

Amelia County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Felts said the funding will make the office operational “several years before it would otherwise have been.”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY: $1 million to improve drainage along Otterdale Road to alleviate flooding that occurs during heavy rainstorms, risks residents’ lives and impedes commercial business.

“These funds will assist Chesterfield in bringing positive and long-awaited change along an artery relied upon by thousands of motorists daily,” Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chairman Christopher Winslow said.

CULPEPER COUNTY: $200,000 to replace the roof of The Carver Center to aid its development into a rural community education campus.

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal called the center an “important landmark,” and said “These funds will directly contribute to the Carver Center’s revitalization as a cultural, agricultural, and vocational education campus. As a lifelong resident of Culpeper, I am very proud of the Carver initiative, and the benefit and camaraderie it brings to the region.”

GOOCHLAND COUNTY: $15,000 to buy a van for GoochlandCares, a free clinic that provides health care to elderly, low-income and disabled residents, so people can be driven to pharmacies and medical appointments.

“The ... project will enable greater access to critical healthcare services for vulnerable residents of that community who would otherwise go without,” said Rufus Phillips, CEO of the Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.

HENRICO COUNTY: $1 million to build a 24-hour center to provide same-day inpatient detox services, bridging a gap in substance abuse treatment.

“This federal funding will help us to transform and save lives,” Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone E. Nelson said. “Henrico is grateful for Representative Spanberger’s leadership and support.”

LOUISA COUNTY: $775,000 for affordable housing, helping support home ownership, not just rental assistance, for more individuals and families.

NOTTOWAY COUNTY: $923,937 to buy an aerial ladder fire truck for the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department. The town of Blackstone, Fort Pickett and neighboring communities lack a ladder truck.

Maj. Gen. Timothy P. William of the Virginia Army National Guard said “This new equipment gives area fire departments the ability to respond to multiple-story structure fires or rescue situations in the community, the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center and MTC Fort Pickett.”

“Rep. Spanberger and her entire team have been resolute and relentless in their quest to secure funds for this ladder truck, which will serve all of Nottoway County, including Fort Pickett,” said William D. “Billy” Coleburn, Mayor, Blackstone. “This is a big win for our community and one that will improve public safety, particularly with all the apartment and hotel construction being fueled here by the federal government’s increased presence at Fort Pickett.”

ORANGE COUNTY: $122,590 to revitalize Booster Park in Orange, repairing its field, practice facility and concession stand.

“Orange County Parks and Recreation is ecstatic to be the recipient of federal funding. ... This project supports the Board of Supervisors’ initiative to expand parks and recreation facilities across the county,” Orange County Administrator Theodore L. Voorhees said.

POWHATAN COUNTY: $150,173 to build a walking and running trail connecting Powhatan Middle School and Powhatan Elementary School with key points the public library, YMCA, Fighting Creek Park and the county’s existing three-mile trail network.

“Powhatan is so thankful to have been awarded a grant for the Educational Connection Trail project,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Byerly said. “... Congresswoman Spanberger was instrumental in bringing this funding opportunity to our attention and advocating to ensure this important community project was fully funded.”

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY: $1.84 million toward expanding the Motts Run Water Treatment Plant to improve water-supply reliability for the Fredericksburg area. The money will help upgrade treatment to meet current and future drinking-water demands.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to Representative Spanberger and her staff for their efforts on behalf of the Spotsylvania community in helping to secure this funding, a critical first step in helping to move this project forward while easing the burden on our customers by lowering local costs,” Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim McLaughlin said.

