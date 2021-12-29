Spanberger seeks re-election in Virginia's 7th District

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will seek re-election to Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, she announced Wednesday.
The two-term lawmaker’s decision followed the Supreme Court of Virginia’s announcement of its redistricting decisions for the commonwealth, which included adjustments to the 7th District’s boundaries, especially in the Richmond area where the congresswoman lives.
“My family taught me the importance of service at an early age,” Spanberger said in a statement. “This commitment to the strength and security of our nation is what led me to serve as a federal agent, then serve as a CIA case officer, and then, in 2017, to launch an historic campaign to represent Virginia’s Seventh District in Congress.
“Few people believed I could win, but against all odds and with the help of thousands of grassroots supporters here in Virginia, we did.
“In Congress, I am focused on providing responsive, accountable, and effective leadership,” she added. “I work hard to listen to the people I represent and build consensus around policies that address the challenges they face, like the rising costs of prescription drugs and child care. And through my committee work, I bring the voices of Virginia’s rural communities to the House Agriculture Committee and focus on protecting our national security on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“For the past three years, I have delivered real results like the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law, and I am leading a bipartisan effort to end insider trading by members of Congress from both parties. I have even helped return more than $10 million in federal dollars directly to the people I represent.
“We are living in difficult times—and the stakes for our next election could not be higher,” Spanberger said. “The road ahead requires a leader who is both tested and tireless, and I remain deeply committed to serving Virginians in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“That is why I am announcing my intention to seek re-election to Virginia’s Seventh District, so that we can continue the hard work of addressing the economic challenges people face in their daily lives, defending democracy, and giving everything I have to support my fellow Virginians.
“Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new Seventh District have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents. I will continue to work hard on behalf of their families, their businesses, their farms, and our local economies in the years to come,” she said. “Much like the current Seventh District, the new Seventh District includes a diverse mix of Virginia’s suburban, rural and military communities.
“With the new congressional boundaries now finalized, I also look forward to earning the support of new constituents as I campaign for re-election across Virginia’s Seventh District. I will forever be grateful to the Virginians who elected me in 2018 and 2020, as well as to everyone I have had the honor of meeting and serving across Virginia’s Seventh District.
“I look forward to the future, and I am confident in our ability to make things better for the families of our commonwealth and our country,” Spanberger concluded.
The Democrat, who lives in Henrico County, will face Republican challengers, including state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who announced Tuesday night he would seek the GOP’s nominaton for the 7th District.
Earlier, Reeves had switched from running for the 7th District seat to the 10th District when the Supreme Court’s special masters proposed redistricting that could have moved the 7th nearly 50 miles away from Spanberger’s home in Henrico.
But on Tuesday, the Supreme Court tweaked and approved the state’s redistricting maps, and Reeves switched back.
In recent weeks, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Spanberger had been telling state legislators privately that she would run in the newly configured 7th Congressional District if the state Supreme Court’s first proposed map became final, despite public concerns about the map’s effect on representation of the Richmond suburbs.
The Supreme Court substantially redrew the 7th District, shifting it north, away from Spanberger’s home in suburban Richmond, a base of her support.
Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, a conservative firebrand who represents a seat south of Richmond, announced her candidacy for the 7th District in November.
Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, a Republican representing that county’s Coles District, announced her candidacy for the newly configured 7th Congressional District on Tuesday night. First elected in 2019, Vega is a Prince William County sheriff’s deputy and a former county police officer. Previously, she served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.