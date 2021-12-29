Spanberger seeks re-election in Virginia's 7th District

“With the new congressional boundaries now finalized, I also look forward to earning the support of new constituents as I campaign for re-election across Virginia’s Seventh District. I will forever be grateful to the Virginians who elected me in 2018 and 2020, as well as to everyone I have had the honor of meeting and serving across Virginia’s Seventh District.

“I look forward to the future, and I am confident in our ability to make things better for the families of our commonwealth and our country,” Spanberger concluded.

The Democrat, who lives in Henrico County, will face Republican challengers, including state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who announced Tuesday night he would seek the GOP’s nominaton for the 7th District.

Earlier, Reeves had switched from running for the 7th District seat to the 10th District when the Supreme Court’s special masters proposed redistricting that could have moved the 7th nearly 50 miles away from Spanberger’s home in Henrico.

But on Tuesday, the Supreme Court tweaked and approved the state’s redistricting maps, and Reeves switched back.