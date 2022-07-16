Spanberger to discuss fentanyl, vets' jet-fuel exposure in town hall Monday

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host her latest telephone town hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18.

The public meeting will focus on issues facing Virginia’s veterans, families and businesses. It will also be livestreamed on Spanberger’s website and congressional Facebook page.

Virginia's 7th District congresswoman will give an update on a range of issues, including her recently introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen America’s response to fentanyl flowing through U.S. borders and ports of entry.

She also speak will about her just-approved bill requiring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to investigate long-term health impacts of jet-fuel exposure on America’s service members.

“When I hear feedback from Virginians who voice concerns about inflation, the crisis at our southern border, support for our veterans and active-duty servicem embers, and any other issue, I get to work to address these concerns,” Spanberger said in a statement.

“Monday night’s event will be a time for Virginians to not only ask questions about my recent work on behalf of Virginians, but also to give me their input as I work to resolve the issues facing Virginia’s families, businesses, and overall economy," she said. "All of our neighbors in the 7th District are invited to join our conversation. Whether we agree on every issue or not, my job is to bring your thoughts and concerns to the halls of Congress.”

Dial 833-380-0670, visitspanberger.house.gov/live and or the congresswoman's Facebook page.