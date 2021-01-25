 Skip to main content
Spanberger to host Wednesday town hall on COVID-19 relief, new Congress

Abigail Spanberger at Goochland town hall

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds a town hall in Goochland County in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

 OFFICE OF ABIGAIL SPANBERGER

Central Virginia residents are invited to join U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday for a telephone town hall on issues facing families, businesses, health-care providers and schools.

Spanberger, the second-term lawmaker who represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, will answer questions directly from her constituents and preview the coming weeks on Capitol Hill, her office announced Monday. The 1-hour public event, starting at 7:05 p.m., will be live-streamed via video on the congresswoman’s website and Facebook page.

The legislator will outline her priorities in the 117th Congress and her hopes for the Biden administration, including more COVID-19 relief, strong infrastructure investments, equal-justice reforms, and legislation to reduce the cost of health care and prescription drugs.

“A new Congress and a new administration allow us to redouble our focus on the issues that matter to our communities,” Spanberger said in a statement. “... Wednesday night’s telephone town hall is an opportunity for Central Virginians to share their ideas, concerns and feedback as we continue through the pandemic, build a successful strategy to combat the virus, and work toward our eventual recovery.”

To join the interactive town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, they can visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Wednesday’s dialogue will be Spanberger’s 11th free, telephone town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. Her conversations have focused on the impacts of the novel coronavirus on Central Virginia families, small businesses, students and seniors, the Democrat’s office said.

