Spanberger unplugs U.S. relief fund: $163M for Virginia health-care providers, senior homes

Keith Hare, president of the Virginia Health Care Association and the Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said Spanberger’s proposed Provider Relief Improvement Act would ensure HHS provides continued funding in a timely way.

“When the pandemic started, no one could have envisioned that it would last this long and we cannot let our guard down,” Hare said in a statement. “Representative Spanberger has advocated for resources to protect seniors from Day One. This legislation is another example of her leadership.”

Beth O’Connor, executive director of the Virginia Rural Health Association, said the state’s rural providers need the aid to combat COVID-19, protect their workers and support their patients’ access to care.

“Congress should move quickly to pass Rep. Spanberger’s bipartisan Provider Relief Fund Improvement Act to distribute the remainder of the Provider Relief Fund as quickly as possible and extend the deadline to ensure rural providers have sufficient flexibility to use these funds to fight COVID-19 in their communities,” O’Connor said.